KWQC
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019. Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers ups Corey Harrell Jr. reward to $20,000
UPDATE, Oct. 31, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: A total of $20,000 is now offered as reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Corey Harrell Jr. Exactly four years ago, on Oct. 31, 2018, Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in...
Shootout with police leaves one Davenport man dead, 6 officers on leave
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is dead after a police pursuit ended with a gunfight in Davenport on Sunday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS). Around 2:50 a.m., law enforcement officials initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 5200 Grand...
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
KCJJ
Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department
Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
ourquadcities.com
Man shot in Muscatine
One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
KWQC
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
wvik.org
Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder
On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
KWQC
Knox County woman pleads not guilty to concealment of a death charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge alleging she concealed a decomposing body in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois, appeared in Knox County Circuit Court and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a...
Sioux City Journal
Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport
The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
UPDATE: Name released in officer-involved shooting in Davenport
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
KELOLAND TV
Fleeing suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport. The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
KWQC
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
KCCI.com
Davenport man shot and killed following police chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
KWQC
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
cbs2iowa.com
Identity released of man shot by law enforcement in Davenport pursuit
DAVENPORT, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa DCI has now named 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol as the man shot by law enforcement Sunday morning. As previously reported, the incident began around 2:50 Sunday morning when multiple agencies tried to pull over Carrol near 5200 Grand Avenue.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs
A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Missing person found
UPDATE, Oct. 28, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: The Davenport Police Department reported Friday at 3:20 p.m. that DAngelo Bradley has been located in Davenport. EARLIER: The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old DAngelo Bradley, who was travelling through Davenport and has been reported as a missing person from out of state.
