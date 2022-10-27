An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.

AURORA, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO