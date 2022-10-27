ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWQC

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019. Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit...
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Crime Stoppers ups Corey Harrell Jr. reward to $20,000

UPDATE, Oct. 31, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: A total of $20,000 is now offered as reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Corey Harrell Jr. Exactly four years ago, on Oct. 31, 2018, Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in...
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle

An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
AURORA, IA
KCJJ

Davenport woman arrested after allegedly bringing meth into North Liberty Police Department

Dropping a bag of meth while being interviewed by North Liberty Police led to the arrest of a Davenport woman. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Brianna Moss was at the station on Cherry Street Sunday morning for an unspecified interview. During the course of the interview, Moss allegedly removed her sweatshirt, and a bag of methamphetamine either fell out or was tossed out onto the ground. The bag was reportedly found underneath the seat Moss was sitting in.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man shot in Muscatine

One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder

On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
MOLINE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
DAVENPORT, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fleeing suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport. The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Davenport man shot and killed following police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Identity released of man shot by law enforcement in Davenport pursuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa DCI has now named 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol as the man shot by law enforcement Sunday morning. As previously reported, the incident began around 2:50 Sunday morning when multiple agencies tried to pull over Carrol near 5200 Grand Avenue.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Chicago man arrested for stealing package and possessing drugs

A Chicago man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a package from an Iowa City residence and being found with methamphetamine. Police say the incident occurred at a residence on Muscatine Avenue at approximately 11:45 am October 22nd. 44-year-old Robert Seals reportedly took possession of a package worth over $5000 that had been mailed to that address and drove away in a silver Dodge Durango. The arrest report does not specify the contents of the package.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Missing person found

UPDATE, Oct. 28, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: The Davenport Police Department reported Friday at 3:20 p.m. that DAngelo Bradley has been located in Davenport. EARLIER: The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old DAngelo Bradley, who was travelling through Davenport and has been reported as a missing person from out of state.
DAVENPORT, IA

