The D.C. Council is considering suspending the city's student COVID vaccine mandate as vaccination rates lag.Why it matters: It's been challenging for schools to enforce the requirement that all students, including public, private, and parochial get their first COVID shot. As of Sept. 27, around 46% of D.C. public school students were still out of compliance. What they’re saying: "I was surprised that we are one of three jurisdictions in the country that has a vaccine mandate for kids for COVID," D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson told reporters Monday. “There is now discussion ... that maybe the virus is evolving...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO