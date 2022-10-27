A trial is underway to see if reducing the speed of large ships in Puget Sound can help protect the endangered southern resident killer whale, also known as orcas. Driving the news: The voluntary slowdown, aimed at decreasing underwater noise, is the first of its kind, according to Quiet Sound, a collaboration among scientists, government agencies, the shipping industry, the U.S. military and tribal groups.Why it matters: Only 73 southern resident killer whales remain, grouped in three matriarchal social units, the J, K and L pods.The ability of the killer whales to navigate, communicate and hunt for salmon in Admiralty...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO