Read full article on original website
Related
Pillars of Creation glow in stunning JWST photo
An image of the Pillars of Creation taken by the James Webb Space Telescope reveals the iconic towers of dust, gas and baby stars in a new light. The big picture: This part of space was made famous when the Hubble Space Telescope first caught sight of it in 1995 and observed it again in 2014.
Slowing down ships to help save killer whales in Seattle
A trial is underway to see if reducing the speed of large ships in Puget Sound can help protect the endangered southern resident killer whale, also known as orcas. Driving the news: The voluntary slowdown, aimed at decreasing underwater noise, is the first of its kind, according to Quiet Sound, a collaboration among scientists, government agencies, the shipping industry, the U.S. military and tribal groups.Why it matters: Only 73 southern resident killer whales remain, grouped in three matriarchal social units, the J, K and L pods.The ability of the killer whales to navigate, communicate and hunt for salmon in Admiralty...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0