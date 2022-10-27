Read full article on original website
Halloween is back in full force in the Northland
Even on a Monday Halloween was busier than ever in Duluth!. On West 8th Street in the Denfeld area, houses were some of the most decked out houses in the entire city. Two homes even had huge themes like a pirate ship theme and a Jurassic park theme. Homeowner Alex...
51st Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap
This year’s edition was hosted by Team Duluth at Spirit Mountain. The event hosts hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts each year over the course of four days, offering used ski and snowboard equipment at a reasonable rate and for a good cause. The team’s largest fundraiser drew in visitors from...
GMN Birthdays: 10/31/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Stowe elementary school celebrate annual Halloween parade
Stowe elementary hosted their annual Halloween trick or treating parade at 1pm before the school day ended. Students were able to dress up in their costumes and got to walk around the neighborhood. Jessica Cook, the principal of Stowe elementary, explained how the parade is a great way to bring...
First look at the Lincoln Park Resource Center Community Garden
Dozens of community members gathered to get a first look at the Lincoln Park Resource Community Garden. Organizers say that it will help fill the gap for people that struggle with accessing fresh food, as the neighborhood is considered a food desert. Jhonrae Reeves, the program manger, explains the set...
Giant pumpkins become monsters at Pier B
Two giant, carved monsters now sit on the lawn outside Pier B Resort. Mike Rudolph fashioned the monsters out of monster-sized pumpkins grown at Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch in Sturgeon Lake. Jerry Gibson said he’s been playing around with growing giant pumpkins for a decade, but he really got serious...
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery
Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm.
Love-A-Pet Adoption Campaign
It was a fun weekend for pet lovers in the Duluth area, has animal Allies Humane Society held its annual year-end love-a-pet campaign and celebration which was in conjunction with Miller Hill Subaru. The event attracted pet owners and those who were looking to adopt new ones. There were a...
A deeper dive into Minnesota politics
The midterm election is just one week from tomorrow and a plethora of issues are on the ballot. WDIO political insiders gave a deeper insight into what’s on the ballot. What do you think is the biggest issue for Minnesotans right now?. “I think primarily the Minnesotans are probably...
Garfield Ave. reopens after oversized truck became stuck
Garfield Avenue was temporarily shut down on Monday afternoon when an oversized truck with a load got stuck just before noon. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the road was open to traffic approximately one hour later. According to MnDOT, an oversized, overweight load got stuck at the intersection of...
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves commits to Bemidji State women’s hockey
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves announced on Twitter Monday that she’s committed to play Division I hockey for Bemidji State University (BSU). There she’ll join teammate Izy Fairchild and Mirage alums, current BSU sophomores, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick. A sophomore last year, Graves was third on the team...
UMD football win home finale
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was at Malosky Stadium for the final time this season, hosting Minot State. Armani Carmickle and Zach Ojile lead the charge for UMD with two touchdowns a piece. Carmickle also is now one of six Bulldogs in program history to record 2000...
