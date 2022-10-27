china doesnt even have to fire one shot to destroy America. all they have to do is stop trade and since over 50% of our goods come from there our economy would crash and the u.s. dollar will become worthless.
when will countries stand up against China in their corruption they deliberately release covid-19 and no one is still doing anything about it. we depend on China so much that they can do literally whatever they want.
Think if Trump was at our helm as he should be, there would be no threats from this man .The weakness we have at our helm currently , has tyrant's throughout the world acting out very aggressively . Let's pray no WWIII or nukes are tossed our way with Joe Biden in charge ..He's a daily disaster..I'll also Pray for the Red Wave to save America..,🙏
