Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin roasted by fans for posing with daughter Delilah: 'Looks a bit too intimate'

LAWRENCE JONES: Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities
Fox News host Lawrence Jones claims Democrats are dismissing the "top issues" facing America as midterms are only ten days away on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
Musician Cormac Roth, son of 'Marvel' actor Tim Roth, dead at 25
British actor Tim Roth announced the death of his son Cormac. He was 25. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," a family statement obtained by Fox News Digital read. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family...
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Maya Rudolph reveals David Letterman made her feel 'embarrassed and humiliated' during first time on show
50-year-old comedian Maya Rudolph reflected on her first appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and noted she felt "humiliated" by the television host.
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert
Luke Bryan released a statement following the critical reaction he got from Twitter for bringing out Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at his concert.
Russell Wilson praises God, steps up in pressure-filled Broncos win: 'I ain’t gonna blink'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson answered the call to step up and did just that against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London.
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Trick-or-treating canceled in Michigan neighborhood after massive cockroach infestation
Wyandotte, Michigan, officials shut down an area of the city on Halloween to prevent trick or treaters from going near a massive cockroach infestation in at a vacant home.
Kanye West support at TIAA Bank Field after antisemitic remarks receive condemnation
Georgia’s win over Florida on Saturday night was marred by an antisemitic message that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field, referencing Kanye West’s remarks in interviews earlier this month. The message read that West, who now goes by Ye, was "right about the Jews." Several others messages were...
Colorado manhunt underway for suspect accused in quadruple murder
A 21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing four people around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Herschel Walker reacts to Obama attacking him as a 'celebrity' politician: 'I'm a warrior for God'
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has responded to remarks from former President Barack Obama that claimed he is a "celebrity who wants to be a politician."
Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joined Sean Hannity on Fox News' 'Hannity' on Monday evening.
NYC suspects assault elderly man who asked to turn down volume on subway train: police
The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects who attacked an elderly man over a music complaint while riding a subway train on Thursday.
Fetterman debate fiasco proves journalists ‘lied’ to cement Democratic power in the Senate: JNS column
Jewish News Syndicate editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin claimed John Fetterman's poor debate performance proved liberal journalists "lied" to keep Democrats in power.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats will use horrific Paul Pelosi attack to hold onto censorship
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calls out censorship of conservative voices on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Left-wing activists harass conservative reading Bible, steal book and rip it up, protester eats pages
Liberal activists protesting a conservative speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could be seen shouting down a man reading Bible verses before taking the Bible and ripping it up.
