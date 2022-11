Scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church headed to the sandhills of Scotland County for the first camping weekend of their fall program. Scouts built the longest and highest monkey bridge ever attempted over a ravine surrounded by long leaf pines. The bridge stretched over 75 feet and was about 25 feet above ground. The construction required the application of the square and sheer lashing along with the clove and timber hitches. Scouts enjoyed learning to balance as they walked across the one-inch walking rope. Fun was had by all who attempted the challenge.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO