WATCH NOW: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen says education is a top priority in Iowa House District 2 race

Corydon Times-Republican
Area candidates report campaign finance figures
Republicans in contested races for the Legislature led in fundraising among Northeast Iowa candidates, according to the latest campaign finance filings. However, none were close to the amount raised by Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford. He’s vying to represent Iowa House District 57, covering all of Butler County and a part of Bremer County, including Waverly, after redistricting pushed him out of the 50th District.
Harvest nearing completion in Northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. Iowa’s efforts to recover almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by the bankrupt QHC Facilities nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt...
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
