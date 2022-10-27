WATCH NOW: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen says education is a top priority in Iowa House District 2 race

Republicans in contested races for the Legislature led in fundraising among Northeast Iowa candidates, according to the latest campaign finance filings. However, none were close to the amount raised by Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford. He’s vying to represent Iowa House District 57, covering all of Butler County and a part of Bremer County, including Waverly, after redistricting pushed him out of the 50th District.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO