Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
wpde.com
Hartsville community activist, preacher wants police to place substations in certain areas
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Hartsville community activist Rev. J.D. Blue believes a police substation in troubled communities will help deter crime. Blue is deeply concerned about recent violence in the city limits and the greater Hartsville community. “We need to be able to have something set up, like a...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating 'series of shooting incidents' originating at Florence County club
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a series of shooting incidents in Florence County Sunday morning. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the incidents originated at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Additional shots were fired into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half Moon...
wpde.com
'Armed and dangerous' suspects wanted for shooting at Robeson Co. deputies, break-ins
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for armed and dangerous suspects wanted for break-ins and shooting at two deputies during a pursuit. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to alarm calls around 1:39 a.m. at multiple stores in the southern part of the county Monday.
wpde.com
Man heard 'screaming for help' after Pawleys Island shooting, report says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Pawleys Island Saturday night. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place on Bertha Lane. The responding deputy found the victim leaning against a pickup truck with an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg/shin...
wpde.com
Extra officers to be at Hartsville school following social media threats, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional officers will be on hand Tuesday at Hartsville High School following threats of violence on social media, according to Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Brown. Brown said, "We had additional personnel on campus today and had already scheduled them for tomorrow." Some parents question...
wpde.com
Fight at Florence Waffle House ends in bystander being shot, injured: Police
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A fight at a Florence Waffle House ended in a bystander being shot early Sunday morning. The Florence Police Dept. said they responded around 2:20 a.m. to 551 Pamplico Highway in regards to a shooting. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
wpde.com
Middle school student charged with making threats toward Georgetown County school
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A middle school student in Georgetown County was charged on Monday after making threats toward a school, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon. The student attends Waccamaw Middle School. Investigators did not clarify if the threats were made toward his own school.
wpde.com
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
wpde.com
Crews investigating house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Little River, lanes of traffic blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:46 a.m. to the area of N. Highway 57 and Bright Road. Officials added no one is being...
wpde.com
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
wpde.com
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey to Kick off Statewide Tour in Florence on Tuesday
Florence, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey will kick off their "Countdown to Freedom" Tour. The tour will include stops in several cities across the state, starting in Florence on November 1 and ending in Charleston on November...
wpde.com
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
wpde.com
HCPD awards Medal of Valor to their newest junior officer battling childhood cancer
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police inducted a new member to their ranks this week. Junior Officer Jonah Burton was sworn in on Thursday and received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer. Jonah has been a close friend of the Community Outreach...
wpde.com
Halloween Golf Cart Parade held in downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Despite the rain, dozens of people lined Laurel Street in downtown Conway for the Halloween Golf Cart Parade Saturday. Golf carts were decked out in decorations, each one with a different theme. Many even had inflatable characters attached to them. And of course, there were a lot of treats handed out.
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit receives 4,000+ food item donations to feed kids facing hunger
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A local non-profit that provides food for kids in the area received a substantial donation Monday, helping combat the supply chain issues and shortages. Horry Georgetown Technical College has been collecting food throughout October and the thousands of items are coming at the perfect...
wpde.com
Proceeds from pumpkin patch at Conway church going to charity; 800 pumpkins available
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Members at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway are hosting a pumpkin patch Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, October 30. The funds raised will be used to help support various local charities like Churches Assisting People, Fostering Hope, Backpack Buddies, Blue Star Mothers, Shepherd's Table, and more.
wpde.com
'It's the best of humanity:' Fall Special Olympics held for the first time since 2019
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was the first time since 2019 that the South Carolina Special Olympics fall games were able to be held. Nearly 900 athletes participated in bocce, bowling, disc golf, flag football, soccer, golf and volleyball. Athletes stretched their muscles and warmed up for their big...
Comments / 0