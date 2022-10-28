Read full article on original website
Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter
According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT Says New License Plate Is Dark Blue, Not Black
The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Monday told Cowboy State Daily that the color of the license plate isn't accurately represented on a sneak peak of the plate released by Sweetwater County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming and Nationally for the 3rd Straight Week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.65 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents lower than a month ago and 21.1 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.29 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon.
oilcity.news
23-year nurse leading Wyoming Military Department’s new ‘Integrated Primary Prevention’ team
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Military Department said in a press release that it has created a new “Integrated Primary Prevention” team after the National Guard Bureau allocated funding to every state for prevention workforce teams. Michelle Mulberry, who has been a registered nurse for...
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
county17.com
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
kslnewsradio.com
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study
SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they're interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Lunar eclipse coming to Wyoming skies to be last total eclipse of Moon until March 2025
CASPER Wyo. — A total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and will be the last total lunar eclipse visible from Wyoming until March 14, 2025, according to Chris Hattings, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Nov. 8 eclipse will be the second total...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
oilcity.news
Hunter-harvested elk samples from two new Wyoming hunt areas test positive for chronic wasting disease
CASPER, Wyo. — Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 based on testing of samples from hunter-harvested bull elk, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The two elk hunt areas are in the Game and Fish Cody Region and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With ten more days until the general election, there have already been 8,000 votes cast in absentee and early voting, according to the Laramie County Clerk. Voters will also cast ballots on two amendments and two county questions in this election. "It has been...
Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast
Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction
Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
oilcity.news
Grand Teton elk reduction program starts Nov. 5; 475 hunting permits authorized for 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Federal and state wildlife resource managers have determined that an elk reduction program is necessary in Grand Teton National Park this season, the park said in a press release Thursday. The need for the program is determined on an annual basis depending on how the Jackson...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
