Wyoming State

K2 Radio

Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter

According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

WYDOT Says New License Plate Is Dark Blue, Not Black

Good news for people who don't like Wyoming's new black license plate. The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Monday told Cowboy State Daily that the color of the license plate isn't accurately represented on a sneak peak of the plate released by Sweetwater County.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming

You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters

With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming and Nationally for the 3rd Straight Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.65 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents lower than a month ago and 21.1 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.29 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country

We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
WYOMING STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they're interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors

PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction

Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
