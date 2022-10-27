SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO