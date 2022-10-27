Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
wach.com
Police searching for alleged Lexington store shoplifter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of goods in mid-September. Official believe the man, seen in security footage wearing all black, stole over $875 of merchandise from a Lowe's Home Improvement...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: 10 code enforcement tips to follow to avoid trouble with the law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Code Enforcement Month and the Columbia Police Department has 10 tips you can follow to avoid trouble. Curtis spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Jerry Smith about how they enforce a variety of local ordinances related to the property maintenance and nuisances on all properties in the city of Columbia.
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location
Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
wach.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
wach.com
Two teens wanted in Sumter County armed robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies are looking for two teens wanted for a shooting incident over the weekend. Officials say the two suspects, 18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale are believed to have met up with a person along North Saint Paul Church's Road to buy a gun before turning the gun on the seller and robbing him.
wach.com
Man dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened right before midnight Saturday at the Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Police say a man was found shot to death at the complex. No other details have been...
Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
wach.com
Remains in Richland County unidentified 24 years after discovery
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Each year, around 4,400 bodies are discovered without any positive identification. That's according to the National Missing and Unidentified Person System - NAMUS. Because of advances in technology, some are solved quickly. Other people remain nameless for decades just like one case from Richland County that’s been unsolved for 24 years.
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
wach.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
coladaily.com
Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown
Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
Comments / 0