Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler weather is already here and even colder temperatures are on the way, AAA says right now is the best time to prepare your vehicle for the winter season. “If you’re seeing corrosion on your battery, or if you’re seeing your windshield wipers and you start...
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
WHSV
HFD responds to house fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 North near Mount Crawford
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239N in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with WHSV...
WHSV
Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few greens and squashes left at Jones garden, after Market Days and delivering food to elderly homes. If you need extra vegetables, Director Naomi Jones recommends seed saving to help costs of planting next season. “It’s a great time to start planning...
WHSV
After Halloween, don’t trash your pumpkins - compost them
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For a lot of people, by the time Halloween gets here, the Jack-o’-lantern on the porch may be looking a little droopy. Soon, it will be time to get rid of them, but putting them in the trash is not the best option. “It’s our...
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming weeks, many will begin shopping for holiday gifts and small businesses are preparing for the busy season. Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many are still working to get their traction back, new challenges have merged.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WHSV
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened last year. According to a press release, Dakota Shull has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity. He’s accused of...
WHSV
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
WHSV
Rocktown Energy Festival opens community conversations about renewable energy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Energy Festival was held Saturday morning at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg. Energy experts were present to answer the communities questions about efficient energy. “It’s not limited to just solar. There’s also architects and people who focus on energy efficiency, so it’s also about people’s...
WHSV
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
WHSV
Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way. Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E....
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 10: Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby and Waynesboro face off during week ten of EndZone.
WHSV
JMU volleyball sweeps Georgia Southern, remains top team in Sun Belt East
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept Georgia Southern in two matches over the weekend. The Dukes took Friday’s contest 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-18). On Saturday, they notched their tenth sweep of the season, beating the Eagles 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-14). JMU improves to 17-4 including an 11-1 mark...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh Student Athlete of the Week: Jackson LaPorte
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jackson LaPorte competes on a number of playing fields at Buffalo Gap High School. Not only is he a standout three-sport athlete, but with a 4.3 GPA, he is also the top student in his class. “I’ve always put academics before sports because they’re more important,”...
Comments / 0