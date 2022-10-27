ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler weather is already here and even colder temperatures are on the way, AAA says right now is the best time to prepare your vehicle for the winter season. “If you’re seeing corrosion on your battery, or if you’re seeing your windshield wipers and you start...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

HFD responds to house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few greens and squashes left at Jones garden, after Market Days and delivering food to elderly homes. If you need extra vegetables, Director Naomi Jones recommends seed saving to help costs of planting next season. “It’s a great time to start planning...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened last year. According to a press release, Dakota Shull has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity. He’s accused of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Rocktown Energy Festival opens community conversations about renewable energy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Energy Festival was held Saturday morning at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg. Energy experts were present to answer the communities questions about efficient energy. “It’s not limited to just solar. There’s also architects and people who focus on energy efficiency, so it’s also about people’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Charlie Obaugh Student Athlete of the Week: Jackson LaPorte

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jackson LaPorte competes on a number of playing fields at Buffalo Gap High School. Not only is he a standout three-sport athlete, but with a 4.3 GPA, he is also the top student in his class. “I’ve always put academics before sports because they’re more important,”...
SWOOPE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy