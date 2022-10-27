>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off. (York County, PA) -- State officials say a company in Springettsbury Township has sent notice that they'll have to lay off over 600 people. In the announcement sent earlier this month, logistics contractor Syncreon said it will be shutting down operations in mid-December. The layoffs are due to one of Syncreon's main customers, Harley-Davidson, switching to another contractor. The motorcycle-maker operates a factory nearby.

22 HOURS AGO