Lebanon County reaches landmark: 20,000 acres preserved in perpetuity
Justin Bollinger remembers stories about how difficult it was for his grandfather to lose the family farm through eminent domain proceedings to build Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in 1970. “It was really tough for my grandfather because he was born and raised in the farm home and he worked on...
Camp Hill residents file lawsuit over political yard sign ordinance
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill. The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.
‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: Fetterman flips own health struggles against Oz
With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday – a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
Berks County Directs Deputies to Ask More Questions to Voters Dropping off Mail-in Ballots
Berks County is facing criticism from the Department of State for directing sheriff deputies to question voters at drop-off locations. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports the county has just added more questions for deputies to ask voters. (Original air-date: 10/29/22)
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
Construction begins on new 46,963-square-foot early childhood learning center in Harrisburg
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new early childhood learning center in Harrisburg. Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is building a new facility at North Sixth and Muench streets. The 46,963-square-foot center will have more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor play area and two on-site community...
Salon relocates to downtown Harrisburg
A salon has moved from midtown Harrisburg to downtown. ManeClass Salon opened last week at 5 N. Third St. at the Shops on Third at Strawberry Square.
Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer
A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: 8 On Your Side consumer reporter Brian Roche's top 8 scams. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Josiah Bobb, Tier 2 Megan’s Law Offender Wanted by CPD
The Chambersburg Borough Police Department is asking for your help in locating Josiah Bobb. Bobb served 437 days in jail for sexually assaulting a child. The charges resulted from online chats he had with a child online. He traveled from Scranton to Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with her. The child was 12 years old at the time.
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
Construction begins on new Harrisburg apartment building
Officials broke ground on a new apartment building in Harrisburg. Fernandez Realty Group is building a new facility, Sycamore Homes, on the 1400 block of Sycamore Street, which will include 23 one-bedroom units. Officials said that the units will be affordably priced to prioritize serving low-income people, identified by federal...
>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off
>Workers Under Harley Davidson Contract to be Laid Off. (York County, PA) -- State officials say a company in Springettsbury Township has sent notice that they'll have to lay off over 600 people. In the announcement sent earlier this month, logistics contractor Syncreon said it will be shutting down operations in mid-December. The layoffs are due to one of Syncreon's main customers, Harley-Davidson, switching to another contractor. The motorcycle-maker operates a factory nearby.
Pa. prison guard’s stabbing was terrorist attack, government says
WILLIAMSPORT – The 2020 stabbing of an Allenwood Federal Penitentiary corrections officer was an ISIS terrorist attack, the government alleges. That was revealed Monday in the government’s opposition to the request of Kuwait-born Abdulrahman el Bahnasawy to resolve his U.S. Middle District criminal case by pleading no contest to two counts.
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
Retirement community with 2-year waiting list plans to build apartment building
A senior living community in Lancaster County has announced it plans to build a new apartment building on its campus. United Zion Retirement Community announced earlier this month that it plans to construct the new facility near its main building along Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township. The building is expected to have around 47 apartments as well as a common space for campus residents.
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
Bike-share program launched in Harrisburg
A bike-share program has been launched in Harrisburg. The SusqueCycle Regional Bikeshare program was launched this month by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and Tandem Mobility, which operates a number of bike-share programs on the East Coast.
