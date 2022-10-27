Get ready for an all-star basketball shootout in Ohio County!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Basketball fans, this one’s for you!

If you’re a fan of the game, even if it’s not played by the pros, there’s a way you can enjoy some hoops and help the community too.

The North Wheeling Youth Center is getting ready for the 8 th Annual Thanksgiving Charity Basketball Game.

You’ll see some of your favorite local celebrities trying their best to sink some baskets.

To have it for eight years means that there are some wonderful people in the Ohio Valley that care about others. This couldn’t be done by myself alone or by our church alone. This needs community involvement. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Here’s how it works. The money each person raises, they more chances they have to shoot. Then, instead of a game, players will be shooting baskets at the same time. How many they make will be counted, and added to their team’s total to determine the winner.

All the donations and ticket sales help make sure everyone has a full table this Thanksgiving, by supporting Bethlehem Temple Food Ministries annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway.

To see the need we are happy but sad. Happy we’re able to do something, but sad that the need has become so great. With God’s help, one of the things is unity in the community and together we can handle anything. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

This year’s celebrity participants include WTRF Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey and Web Manager John Lynch.

The charity basketball game in on Sunday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Highlands Sports Complex.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Children four-years and younger are admitted for free.

You can get those tickets at the door, or from any of the celebrity participants. They can also be purchased at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a canned good or other non-perishable food item for the Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.