Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul reached No. 1 in the women's world ranking on Monday, the 16th player and second-youngest to get to the top since the ranking began in 2006. Thitikul had a chance to reach No. 1 by winning any of her last three tournaments on the LPGA Tour. Instead, the 19-year-old replaced Jin Young Ko of South Korea on a week in which she didn't play.

18 HOURS AGO