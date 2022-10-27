ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.
Post Register

US women's coach names roster for 2 games against Germany

Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women's roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team's recent games in Europe with a knee injury. Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck, who also missed the Americans' losses earlier this month to England and Spain, were...
Post Register

Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul now No. 1 in women's golf ranking

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul reached No. 1 in the women's world ranking on Monday, the 16th player and second-youngest to get to the top since the ranking began in 2006. Thitikul had a chance to reach No. 1 by winning any of her last three tournaments on the LPGA Tour. Instead, the 19-year-old replaced Jin Young Ko of South Korea on a week in which she didn't play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy