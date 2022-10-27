ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMU

Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine, hitting power and water infrastructure

Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and 80% of residents were left without water -- with many losing electricity, too -- following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
The Associated Press

SPEE3D Chosen by British Army for the US Army’s Project Convergence

FORT IRWIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- SPEE3D, makers of the world’s fastest metal 3D printers, today announced that the British Army has requested their support throughout the U.S. Army Future Command’s Project Convergence 2022 as part of a concept assessment. SPEE3D is one of the first additive manufacturing companies to partner with the British Army. Together, they will showcase the WarpSPEE3D printer’s deployable technology to print metal 3D printed parts in the field and in various conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005481/en/ WarpSPEE3D Printer (Photo: Business Wire)
KOMU

More clashes at Iran's universities after weeks of unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iraq's semi-official news agency says students have clashed during a memorial ceremony for victims of a deadly attack at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran. Sunday's report by Tasnim said some groups attacked a gathering in a branch of Azad University...
The Associated Press

APS and Sunplus Kick Off Strategic Multi-Year Collaboration to Grow the Bovine Colostrum Market in China

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- APS, a PanTheryx digestive and immune health company, and Sunplus, a leading nutrition company in China, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop new bovine colostrum products, conduct clinical research on bovine colostrum, and promote the latest bovine colostrum research achievements. Through the strategic partnership, APS will debut its new Colostrum Basic Protein and Immunoglobulin G formula in Sunplus’s Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder. Financial details were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/ The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only PanTheryx APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum. (Photo: Business Wire)
KOMU

Somalia car bombings kill at least 100, president says

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded in Saturday's attacks, the deadliest in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people.

