Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine, hitting power and water infrastructure
Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and 80% of residents were left without water -- with many losing electricity, too -- following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
SPEE3D Chosen by British Army for the US Army’s Project Convergence
FORT IRWIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- SPEE3D, makers of the world’s fastest metal 3D printers, today announced that the British Army has requested their support throughout the U.S. Army Future Command’s Project Convergence 2022 as part of a concept assessment. SPEE3D is one of the first additive manufacturing companies to partner with the British Army. Together, they will showcase the WarpSPEE3D printer’s deployable technology to print metal 3D printed parts in the field and in various conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005481/en/ WarpSPEE3D Printer (Photo: Business Wire)
Russia Official Fired After Asking Putin To End Instagram and Facebook Bans
Russia cracked down on Meta after Instagram permitted posts urging violence against Putin and Russian troops, while Facebook was banned for restricting access to Russian media.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows that sought to block Jan. 6 probe
A federal judge in Washington has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that sought to block the Jan. 6 investigative committee from obtaining phone and text data.
KOMU
More clashes at Iran's universities after weeks of unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iraq's semi-official news agency says students have clashed during a memorial ceremony for victims of a deadly attack at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran. Sunday's report by Tasnim said some groups attacked a gathering in a branch of Azad University...
APS and Sunplus Kick Off Strategic Multi-Year Collaboration to Grow the Bovine Colostrum Market in China
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- APS, a PanTheryx digestive and immune health company, and Sunplus, a leading nutrition company in China, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop new bovine colostrum products, conduct clinical research on bovine colostrum, and promote the latest bovine colostrum research achievements. Through the strategic partnership, APS will debut its new Colostrum Basic Protein and Immunoglobulin G formula in Sunplus’s Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder. Financial details were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/ The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only PanTheryx APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum. (Photo: Business Wire)
KOMU
Somalia car bombings kill at least 100, president says
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded in Saturday's attacks, the deadliest in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people.
What Fortune 500 Companies Said After Jan. 6 vs. What They Did
A new ProPublica app tracks corporate contributions to election deniers. From GE to Boeing, here are some of the behemoths that proclaimed that they were suspending donations — then resumed giving to the very politicians they had sworn off.
Comments / 0