PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- APS, a PanTheryx digestive and immune health company, and Sunplus, a leading nutrition company in China, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop new bovine colostrum products, conduct clinical research on bovine colostrum, and promote the latest bovine colostrum research achievements. Through the strategic partnership, APS will debut its new Colostrum Basic Protein and Immunoglobulin G formula in Sunplus’s Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder. Financial details were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/ The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only PanTheryx APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum. (Photo: Business Wire)

22 MINUTES AGO