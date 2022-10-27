Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat at First Baptist West
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist West hosted a trunk-or-treat Saturday evening for families to enjoy Halloween weekend. It’s the 10th year the Lawton church has hosted the event. Community members set up their trunks to pass out candy to kiddos dressed in costumes, from Spider-Man to Cinderella. Even...
kswo.com
Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup
DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery. Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8. Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish...
kswo.com
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday. The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids. Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while. Children’s pastor Kaylyn...
kswo.com
United Way Teen Court partner spotlight
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma helps connect children, individuals, and families to resources they need, but they can’t do it alone. United Way is fighting for the education, income stability and basic needs of every person within the community, through organizations like Teen Court. “We...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.
kswo.com
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation. The man went...
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
