JoJo Siwa, Tom Felton, & More Dressed Like Harry Potter Characters For Halloween: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
 4 days ago
  • Several celebrities have rocked Harry Potter Halloween costumes, like JoJo Siwa, who stars in The JoJo and BowBow Show Show.
  • Another celebrity is, Nina Dobrev, who starred in the hit show The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2015.
  • Even “It’s Your Love” singer Tim McGraw and his family have gotten into the Hogwarts Halloween spirit in the past.

Each year celebrities put their creative talents to the test by dressing up in their best Halloween costume. One of our all-time favorites is when famous people dress up as other famous people, like the characters of Harry Potter. The great thing about this movie franchise is that there are a plethora of characters to choose from Harry Potter himself, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, and many more. Keep scrolling to see our list of celebrities in their best Hogwarts attire!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7cIi_0ipGhV5800
JoJo Siwa, Tom Felton, & more celebs dressed up as ‘Harry Potter’ characters for Halloween. (Shutterstock/Everett Collection)

JoJo Siwa

YouTuber JoJo Siwa, 19, took to her Instagram on Oct. 25 to show off her uncanny Draco Malfoy costume. The TV personality captioned the video, “Draco Siwa,” with a series of snake emojis, perfect for the Slytherin House character. JoJo even added a couple of video in the costume to her TikTok account, where she used audio from the movie to make the post even more special. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed.

The 19-year-old’s costume consisted of the classic Hogwarts robe, a green tie to match her emerald eyes, white button up shirt, and a grey cardigan. She also styles her short platinum blonde lucks in a sleek back style to embody her inner Draco even further. Following her posts, many of the “Kid in a Candy Store” singer’s fans took to the comments section to applaud her on the look. “OH MY GOD THE ACCURACY,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Nailed it.”

Tim McGraw

“Don’t Take the Girl” country singer Tim McGraw, 55, and his wife, Faith Hill, 55, had their entire family pick their favorite Harry Potter character to dress up as in 2020. “Harry Potter night. Who is who?”, the hitmaker captioned the group photo on Instagram. Their costumes were so good it’s hard to tell exactly which McGraw-Hill family member is what beloved movie character. One of his kids rocked a hilarious beard to take on the role of Rubeus Hagrid, who was played by the late actor Robbie Coltrane for many years.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev, 33, who played Elena in The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2015, also got her Hogwarts love on in 2015. The Canadian actress primarily dressed up as the movie’s character, Hermione [Emma Watson], but also added paper heads to her shoulders to give Harry and Ron some love too. “PreHalloween Vibes … To when I was Harry Ron AND Hermione underneath the invisibility cloak!”, she captioned her Instagram photo at the time. Nina rocked a stunning red wig complete with Hermione bangs and waves, a grey skirt, knee high socks, and a maroon Gryffindor tie. The 33-year-old, then 26, also made sure to carry a magic wand with her to embody all of the Hogwarts vibes.

Tom Felton

Finally, a celebrity who actually starred in the hit movie franchise, Tom Felton, 35. Tom is the real Draco Malfoy, but on Halloween 2021, he decided to dress up as his nemesis, Harry [Daniel Radcliffe]. The costume featured the classic Gryffindor tie, Harry’s round eyeglasses, a black robe, but the Harry Potter theme ended there. Tom got cozy in a pair of grey sweatpants and a Peanuts t-shirt, while his dog wore a Gryffindor scarf.

He shared a hilarious photo of himself looking rather disheveled with the caption, “wtf dad.” Even the English actor’s pup couldn’t quite wrap his brain around the fact that Tom was rocking the classic lightening bolt on his forehead. Several of the star’s 11.9 million followers took to the comments to crack jokes at Tom’s costume. “Harry Malfoy or Draco Potter?”, one fan wrote, while another said, “Gryffindor scarf??? Wait until ur father hears about this…”

