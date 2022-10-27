ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vermont's lone US House member eyes move up to Senate

NORWICH, Vt. – Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House for the past 16 years has always embraced his role as a liberal Democrat but says he'll take the state's tradition of working across the political aisle with him if he's elected to the U.S. Senate next month. Rep....
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy