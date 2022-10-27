ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
Northern Kentucky’s Trick-or-Treat weather forecasts

It’s officially spooky time and the weather is setting a gloomy tone. Although it is cloudy and generally wet outside, it looks like the Northern Kentucky area may stay dry during trick-or-treating hours. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon...
Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood

It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
