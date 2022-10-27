Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
linknky.com
Friday NKY football round-up: Simon Kenton gives Woodford first loss; Brossart rolls again
The final week of regular season football in Northern Kentucky is in the books. The playoffs are up next. Here is how it all played out on Friday night:. For our game story from Covington Catholic’s win over Ryle, click here. For our game story of Beechwood’s win over...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky’s Trick-or-Treat weather forecasts
It’s officially spooky time and the weather is setting a gloomy tone. Although it is cloudy and generally wet outside, it looks like the Northern Kentucky area may stay dry during trick-or-treating hours. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon...
linknky.com
Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood
It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 17 – Oct. 23: St. Henry boys & girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 17 – 23 is the St. Henry boys and girls cross country team. In our closest-ever weekly poll, the Crusaders grabbed just a tick over 50% of the vote. The St. Henry boys were nominated after winning a regional title,...
