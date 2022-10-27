ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.

According to police, a witness reported to officers that they saw around five men trying to enter parked cars in the Rose Hill area in the early morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was also determined that several other vehicles were entered.

Driver convicted after hitting motorcyclist at over 100 MPH on GW Parkway, requiring amputation

The responding officers canvassed the area and determined that four cars were stolen; a 2018 Audi A3, a 2019 BMW X5, a 2017 Toyota Rav4 and a 2018 Ford Explorer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRFmr_0ipGhFCk00

The BMW and the Ford were both found later in Washington, D.C., it is believed that all of the vehicles involved were unlocked. One of the suspects was captured by a security camera in the neighborhood, the footage can be found here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FL3Ma_0ipGhFCk00

Fairfax Police offers the following tips to dissuade potential vehicle thieves:

  • Lock car doors at all times
  • Remove valuables from your car
  • Do not leave car keys, house keys or garage door openers inside your car
  • Never leave your car running unattended under any circumstance
  • If you have to leave something in your car, hide it from view
  • Park in a well-lit area
  • Lock doors to your home
  • Keep garage doors closed and interior doors locked

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
alxnow.com

Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Purse-snatching in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Program in Fairfax Co. engraves car parts with anti-crime labels, shows results

There’s some progress to report in Fairfax County’s battle against the theft of catalytic converters — a valuable, yet easy-to-remove part in a car’s emissions system. Thieves target catalytic converters because they’re particularly valuable and the crime has surged in the county this year compared to last.
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy