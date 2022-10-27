Read full article on original website
Pa. man killed in motorcycle crash: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening, according to a story from KDKA. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed along Route 88, near Patterson Road, in Union Township, Washington County, at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Pittsburgh...
Hempfield man pleads guilty to incident with teen babysitters
A Hempfield man was ordered Friday to serve two years on probation in connection with an incident in 2018 that prompted two teenage babysitters to flee his home. Gregory Bittner, 40, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of corruption of a minor and simple assault after two 15-year-old girls claimed he assaulted them while they were babysitting three children.
Vandergrift police shock man who bit officer, fought with others arresting him for warrants
Vandergrift police say a man wanted on multiple warrants had to be repeatedly shocked with a stun gun after he ran from officers and then bit one of them in the arm while being taken into custody. Antjuan Dewayne Smith, 39, of the 2600 block of Brown Avenue in Hempfield...
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
Couple arrested for allegedly selling sugar to drug investigators
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have a man in custody they say sold their confidential informant sugar instead of methamphetamine or fentanyl. Police say they were conducting an investigation into online drug distributors on October 20. During the investigation, officers said they set up a controlled purchase of drugs over Facebook with […]
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
A student is now in police custody after bringing a firearm on a school bus in Pa., according to reports. Officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township, Pike County confirmed the student brought a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, WNEP-TV reported. The school was put on lockdown...
Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing
A fight between two men in the area of South Main Street on Friday in Wilkes-Barre ended with both men being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the two men were engaged in a fight at the location. That fight escalated as both men began stabbing each other. Two men were rushed to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but at this time, have not filed any charges. The post Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park on Saturday
State Police are investigating after a body is discovered at a park in Harborcreek. Police responded to that call at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found near Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, it is believed that the person had died of natural causes. […]
erienewsnow.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
Man shot while driving on busy Pa. highway in possible case of road rage
A man was shot on a busy highway in broad daylight in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
Centre Daily
High school student trying to board school bus is hit by vehicle, Pennsylvania cops say
A high school student trying to board a school bus was struck by a vehicle before school, authorities in Pennsylvania said. First responders were called to the scene in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a police news release. Officers found the student was hit...
Couple Goes On $10K Shopping Spree Using Credit Cards Stole From Purse At Central PA Home Goods
A couple went on a $10,000 shopping spree after taking a wallet from someone's purse at a central Pennsylvania Home Goods, authorities say. The people pictured supposedly used "distraction techniques" to take the wallet out of a woman's purse in Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road, according to Lower Paxton Township police.
More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident
We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
Car crashes into house in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
Pennsylvania court sentences man to 20 years in prison for multi-million-dollar nationwide Ponzi scheme
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court has sentenced a New York man to 240 months in prison for a nationwide investment fraud scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that a judge sentenced Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, to the statutory maximum sentence.
lebtown.com
A Pa. county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
WCNC
Great-grandmother expresses grief after 5-year-old Georgia boy found stuffed inside suitcase
ATLANTA — After a 5-year-old Atlanta boy's body was shockingly discovered stuffed inside a suitcase in a rural Indiana town months ago, his great-grandmother spoke about her grief and the circumstances of his mysterious murder. Since the boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan by police on Wednesday, authorities...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Casinos Dealing With Record Numbers of Unattended Children Left In Cars
While some measures have been taken to prevent the problem of kids being left behind in cars at casinos, it’s clear this is still a massive issue for Pennsylvania casinos. At the latest meeting conducted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), eight different individuals were placed on the state’s Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a total of 16 children behind in cars when going to gamble.
Car found buried at California mansion was Mercedes Benz reported stolen in 1992; homeowner was arrested for murder, fraud
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, authorities finished excavating the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. After days of digging, the car was completely...
