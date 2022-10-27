ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. man killed in motorcycle crash: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening, according to a story from KDKA. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed along Route 88, near Patterson Road, in Union Township, Washington County, at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Pittsburgh...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Couple arrested for allegedly selling sugar to drug investigators

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have a man in custody they say sold their confidential informant sugar instead of methamphetamine or fentanyl. Police say they were conducting an investigation into online drug distributors on October 20. During the investigation, officers said they set up a controlled purchase of drugs over Facebook with […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Shore News Network

Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing

A fight between two men in the area of South Main Street on Friday in Wilkes-Barre ended with both men being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the two men were engaged in a fight at the location. That fight escalated as both men began stabbing each other. Two men were rushed to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but at this time, have not filed any charges. The post Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YourErie

Body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park on Saturday

State Police are investigating after a body is discovered at a park in Harborcreek. Police responded to that call at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found near Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, it is believed that the person had died of natural causes. […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
YourErie

More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident

We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Casinos Dealing With Record Numbers of Unattended Children Left In Cars

While some measures have been taken to prevent the problem of kids being left behind in cars at casinos, it’s clear this is still a massive issue for Pennsylvania casinos. At the latest meeting conducted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), eight different individuals were placed on the state’s Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a total of 16 children behind in cars when going to gamble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
