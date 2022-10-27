ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Gilbertson Sentenced for Paso Robles Attempted Robbery

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuQaD_0ipGh4a000

He is sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for his attempted robbery of Chase Bank

PASO ROBLES — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Andrew William Gilbertson (47) of Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for his attempted robbery of Chase Bank in Paso Robles.

During the trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury heard evidence that on September 1, 2021, Andrew William Gilbertson (DOB 10/31/1974) entered the Chase Bank in Paso Robles where he attempted to exchange money that was wet and dirty. When Gilbertson was told that a bank policy prohibited exchanging the money based on the condition of the bills, he passed a note that had been written on a Chase Bank envelope which read, “Give me all the money.”

Gilbertson then brandished what the bank teller believed to be a gun from within a plastic bag he held and threatened, “ I have a gun, who do I need to shoot?” The jury also heard evidence that Gilbertson had been previously convicted of robbery of a Bank of America in San Luis Obispo using a similar note in 2013.

On August 16, 2022, the jury found Gilbertson guilty of the attempted robbery. During a separate court trial, the Honorable Judge Timothy S. Covello made findings that Gilbertson had been convicted in 2015 of second-degree robbery and in 2021 of arson, both “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law, subjecting him to a life sentence.

Judge Covello also found true seven factors in aggravation which were used at the sentencing hearing to determine the appropriate sentence. The findings included: (1) that the current crime involved threat of great bodily harm and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness, (2) that defendant was armed with or used a weapon at the time of the commission of the crime, (3) that defendant has engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society, (4) that defendant’s prior convictions as an adult are numerous and of increasing seriousness, (5) that defendant has served a prior term in prison, (6) that defendant was on probation, mandatory supervision, or parole when the crime was committed, and (7) that the defendant’s prior performance on probation, post release community supervision and parole was unsatisfactory.

“Here in San Luis Obispo County, we will use every legal means to hold repeat violent offenders accountable to the maximum extent we can under California Law,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “When California’s Three Strikes sentencing law is followed and imposed, like it is here, it sends a strong message to other would-be violent criminals to think twice or perhaps choose another county in which to commit their crime.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Grover Beach man to 30 years to life in prison for the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [KSBY]. David James Krause, 42, has a lengthy criminal history. On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home and stole a car and crashed it.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy 135 south of Orcutt

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway. County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason...
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Two dead, one arrested after predawn crash on Hwy 1 near Gaviota

Two people died Friday in a predawn head-on crash on Highway 1 that left both vehicles in flames and one man in the hospital, where he was placed under arrest, according to a California Highway Patrol report. Jenna Causby, 19, and Dorothyann Guthrie, 20, both of Lompoc, were killed in...
LOMPOC, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Lynne Newhouse 1941-2022

Lynne Newhouse, a longtime resident of Paso Robles best remembered for her work in healthcare, has died at age 81. Lynne Sharron (Boatman) Newhouse of Paso Robles passed away on October 11, 2022, at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. She was 81. The cause was acute liver failure, a complication that arose following coronary bypass surgery in July.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Trick or Treat Tonight 10.31.2022

There are trick or treating opportunities for kids this evening in downtown Paso Robles and Atascadero. 4-7 this afternoon and evening in downtown Paso Robles. 5-8 on Entrada in downtown Atascadero. The weather should be great for Halloween in the north county.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Avian flu has arrived in San Luis Obispo County

A sick Canadian Goose found at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo recently tested positive for avian influenza, the first positive test on a bird found in San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]. The goose tested positive after it was taken to the Pacific Wildlife Care Center in Morro Bay....
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy