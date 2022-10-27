ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn University looks to cut costs for students by eliminating need for textbooks

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343izZ_0ipGh2oY00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A new initiative at Washburn University aims to save students money by cutting costs associated with buying textbooks for class.

Students at WU will now have the option of participating in Zero Textbook Cost courses which require no primary materials for teaching or learning, such as textbooks. These ZTC courses will be marked by a special icon in the WU course schedule for students interested in taking them. It is estimated that the elimination of textbook costs will save students more than $400,000 during the fall semester alone, according to the WU Center for Student Success and Retention.

“The cost of textbooks can be an added hurdle when it comes to paying for college,” said Dr. Laura Stephenson, interim vice president of academic affairs. “With this initiative we’re working to keep education more affordable for our students while making sure they continue to have access to the same quality course materials.”

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

Bringing down course costs have been a focus for the past seven years at WU. ZTC courses have become more viable during this time due to Open Educational Resources (OER) which the university uses along with other no-cost alternatives for replacing textbooks. OER includes a variety of digital materials that are available to students under public domain or are openly licensed.

WU became a member of the OER taskforce two years ago after it was created by the Kansas Board of Regents. The task force collects data on methods to save students money and reported that 48% of students in the spring semester of 2019 said they didn’t purchase or rent a required textbook due to cost.

“Washburn is launching ZTC and working with faculty to choose OER materials in an attempt to eliminate a cost barrier for the success of our students,” said Sean Bird, interim dean of the Mabee Library at Washburn University. “We know eliminating this expense equalizes the learning field from day one for all students, collectively raises GPAs and helps students reach their goal of graduation.”

Shawnee County residents turn out early to the polls

During the first semester of the ZTC initiative, WU offered 589 ZTC courses. The expectation is that faculty will participate in the initiative after seeing the benefits. The intended goal is to have a majority of general education classes adopt ZTC methods by fall 2023.

Tuition and fees at WU were listed at $8,762 per academic year for 2020-2021, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The average cost of books and supplies at Washburn University for full time students who live on campus is projected to be $1,066 for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the university. A student could potentially save over a thousand dollars per year if they choose all ZTC courses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Manhattan math teacher awarded $5,000 for after-hours tutoring services

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A math teacher from Manhattan was honored on Monday for her outstanding and impactful initiatives beyond the classroom. Jancy Davis, a math teacher from the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school district, is one of only eight K-State College of Education alumni across the sunflower state to be awarded a $5,000 community service stipend. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

ACT, SAT scores no longer needed for scholarships at Washburn University

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University has announced that it will no longer require ACT or SAT scores to qualify for merit-based scholarships. Awards will instead be based only on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). “Washburn University is committed to the success of our students, so we continually review our scholarships to ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Esports, gaming lounge to open at Washburn University

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is expanding its horizons with the addition of an eSports and Gaming Lounge to its campus. The sight of people playing their favorite video games at a university may be strange to some. Washburn University leaders say it represents a new way for students, faculty and staff to express themselves […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University welcomes future students with tour of Topeka campus

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university is helping incoming students get acquainted with the ins and outs of college life before they start classes next semester. On Friday, Washburn University welcomed new students to tour the campus, meet staff and participate in a scholarship raffle. A university representative says events like these help future Ichabods […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka park renamed in honor of community volunteer

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Nellie Hogan, an avid volunteer in the Topeka community, was honored with a new sign in a city park earlier this morning. The park, originally named Pinecrest Park, was officially renamed to Nellie Hogan Park back in August. Hogan has held titles of leader of The Camp Fire Girls, Room Mother at Avondale […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KANSAS STATE
washburnreview.org

Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation

Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

“Pumpkins for Peace” raises funds for Ukrainian refugees in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is celebrating Halloween a little differently this year by using pumpkins. West Side Church in West Topeka is wrapping up “Pumpkins for Peace.” Pumpkins were made available for purchase, with profits going to Ukrainian refugees. During October, the church had 700 pumpkins for people to buy. People were also […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Still not open to patients, Treatment and Recovery Center 4 months after its dedication

Morning sunlight pours into the spacious waiting room of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County. Dr. George Thompson, executive director and medical director, stands in the corner and points out the absence of glass encasing the front desk. An extra-wide and long counter — nearly impossible to reach over — posts up between the areas that visitors and the center’s unit coordinator will occupy.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka KDHE testing lab turns spooky for the holiday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has turned its lab testing site into a haunted lab. Things like the black plague and mercury poisoning are a few of the themes in this year’s Halloween experience. One-night event was held on Friday. It was created for people of all ages to enjoy. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$4M investment, 30 new jobs coming to Manhattan with new semiconductor manufacturing facility

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A semiconductor manufacturer has announced plans for multi-million dollar expansion to it’s Manhattan facility. In a news release, Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc. (RDT) says it plans to invest $4 million into the construction of a new facility and new semiconductor processing equipment. The company expects the expansion will create 30 new jobs […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Junior Achievement of Kansas holds derby auction for the kids

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junior Achievement of Kansas held their inaugural JA Derby Auction, Thursday evening at the Bettis Sports Complex Event Center, at Lake Shawnee. The event included a live and silent auction and a one-of-a-kind horse race later in the evening. “The JA Derby Auction is a new fall fundraiser for us, that takes […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy