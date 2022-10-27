Read full article on original website
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers spar over abortion ‘misinformation’
This week, Kentucky lawmakers spar over "misinformation" around the abortion amendment, and Gov. Beshear introduces an education plan.
WTVQ
University of Kentucky student killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its students, Anne Gieske, who was one of the 150 plus people killed in South Korea over the weekend. The University releasing the following statement on social media. The University says Gieske was a...
Experts: Inflation Has Hit Kentucky SNAP Recipients Hard
Families are being forced to stretch their SNAP dollars due to inflation, and advocates say they want Congress to tackle the issue in the 2023 farm bill. Lawmakers are expected to begin working soon on the legislation, which focuses primarily on food-and-farming. It is set to expire at the end...
Wave 3
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
linknky.com
Drop Your Drawers campaign returns
The Drop Your Drawers campaign returns to the Campbell County Public Library for its seventh year in hopes of collecting 7,000 pairs of underwear, socks, bras and T-shirts. Running through November and December, the initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
WUKY
In the fight over Kentucky's abortion ballot question, it's important to understand the difference between the amendment and its likely effects
The wording of Kentucky's Amendment allows supporters and opponents to frame the issue with some key differences — some subtle, some not-so-subtle. The amendment appears simple on the surface. If adopted, it would add a new section to the state constitution that states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Federal funding for natural disasters fails Ky. counties that need it most
This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson sees signs of recovery all over Oneida, Kentucky, where flood waters tumbled down the mountains and ripped through town in late July.
wdrb.com
Republican Kentucky House candidate can remain on ballot after winning appeal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Susan Tyler Witten, a Republican candidate for the Kentucky House won an appeal after a judge initially ruled that she was disqualified from November's election race. She was kicked off the ballot for on Oct. 19 after Democrat Susan Foster filed a lawsuit stating that Witten...
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
wymt.com
$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday. Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million. The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
wtloam.com
Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky
Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky man posts TikToks playing dead to get acting role
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Plenty of people chase their fifteen minutes of fame. But Elizabethtown's Josh Nalley never intended to be an actor. Instead, his shot at the limelight started as a joke and a way to kill time. "I thought maybe a couple people would get some laughs out...
wdrb.com
Lexington shoe company creating custom 'horse shoes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is set to release the perfect pair of shoes for horses. Horse Kicks is based in Lexington. It was created by Lexington native and lifelong "sneakerhead" Marcus Floyd. He studied the art of shoe "decon/recon" at the Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy. Now, he has created shoes made for hooves.
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
