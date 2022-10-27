ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
linknky.com

Drop Your Drawers campaign returns

The Drop Your Drawers campaign returns to the Campbell County Public Library for its seventh year in hopes of collecting 7,000 pairs of underwear, socks, bras and T-shirts. Running through November and December, the initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WUKY

In the fight over Kentucky's abortion ballot question, it's important to understand the difference between the amendment and its likely effects

The wording of Kentucky's Amendment allows supporters and opponents to frame the issue with some key differences — some subtle, some not-so-subtle. The amendment appears simple on the surface. If adopted, it would add a new section to the state constitution that states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2

Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky

Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Lexington shoe company creating custom 'horse shoes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is set to release the perfect pair of shoes for horses. Horse Kicks is based in Lexington. It was created by Lexington native and lifelong "sneakerhead" Marcus Floyd. He studied the art of shoe "decon/recon" at the Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy. Now, he has created shoes made for hooves.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE

