Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Greater St. Louis Honor Flight takes 100th flight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off on its 100th flight Tuesday. More than 50 veterans from World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars gathered at Lambert Airport around 3:30 a.m. and boarded a chartered Southwest Airlines flight that is headed to Washington DC, where the veterans will visit memorials and monuments to soldiers, including the Iwo Jima Statue (Marine Corps Memorial), the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and more. The veterans are also scheduled to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Northeast Fire District hosting trick-or-treating tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Northeast Ambulance and Fire District is holding a trick-or-treating at their administration building tonight. The event will be from 5:30-9 p.m. tonight at 7100 Natural Bridge Rd. There will be exotic animals, a petting zoo, a haunted maze, candy bags, popcorn and gift bags...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
BERKELEY, MO
KMOV

Fun Halloween events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spooky season is here, and if you are looking for things to do for Halloween, try some of these places around the Lou. The Darkness Haunted House: Located in Soulard, the Darkness was labeled as America’s scariest haunted house. Participants will be able to walk through the two-story haunted house filled with scary animatronics, moving floors, tight spaces, and ghouls creeping behind every corner. The Darkness also contains an escape room with a variety of themes, and a mini golf course.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis entities get millions in federal tax credits

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis entities on Friday were awarded tens of millions of dollars worth of federal tax credits by the U.S. Treasury Department. The feds' Community Development Financial Institutions Fund awarded $5 billion in New Markets Tax Credits nationwide, including:. $60 million in credits for an entity...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000

Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

