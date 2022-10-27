Read full article on original website
Kia and Hyundai thefts contribute to auto parts shortage in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Through the month of September, there were 5,085 reports of vehicle thefts in St. Louis alone. Often, theft victims recover their vehicles after the stolen cars were left abandoned, but most are in need of repairs. Olivia Puricelli’s brother is a Kia owner who was...
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
FERGUSON, Mo. — Emerson Electric's search for a new home will include scouting locations outside St. Louis, the firm's leader told the Business Journal Monday, an exit that, if completed, would mark a devastating blow to a region that has counted the industrial giant among its biggest corporate citizens for decades.
Masked thieves break into neighboring downtown businesses
Two neighboring businesses in downtown St. Louis are the latest victims of break-ins, as masked thieves smashed their way into Simply Delicious and 39 Castles early Monday morning.
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
Questions of larger crime operation emerge after Fenton shop becomes eighth targeted gun store since summer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office now believes more suspects are involved after a gun store in Fenton becomes the latest target of attacks, where criminals steal cars, use them to bust down the front door, and ransack what’s inside in a few minutes.
Two downtown break-ins early Monday morning
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.
Greater St. Louis Honor Flight takes 100th flight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off on its 100th flight Tuesday. More than 50 veterans from World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars gathered at Lambert Airport around 3:30 a.m. and boarded a chartered Southwest Airlines flight that is headed to Washington DC, where the veterans will visit memorials and monuments to soldiers, including the Iwo Jima Statue (Marine Corps Memorial), the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and more. The veterans are also scheduled to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Northeast Fire District hosting trick-or-treating tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Northeast Ambulance and Fire District is holding a trick-or-treating at their administration building tonight. The event will be from 5:30-9 p.m. tonight at 7100 Natural Bridge Rd. There will be exotic animals, a petting zoo, a haunted maze, candy bags, popcorn and gift bags...
It's time to 'fall back': Daylight saving time ends Sunday
ST. LOUIS — As daylight saving time comes to an end, it's time to get ready for longer nights. This year, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6. At 2 a.m., we will "fall back" one hour granting most people an extra hour of sleep. The observance has a...
St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the...
iKarateclub.com shows how to turn a gas pump into a weapon
ST. LOUIS – Carjackings are on the rise and one area that catches people off guard is the gas stations. Owner and seventh-degree black belt, Ali Moseia, showed how to not be a target for thieves and how to turn that gas nozzle into a weapon.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
Fun Halloween events in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spooky season is here, and if you are looking for things to do for Halloween, try some of these places around the Lou. The Darkness Haunted House: Located in Soulard, the Darkness was labeled as America’s scariest haunted house. Participants will be able to walk through the two-story haunted house filled with scary animatronics, moving floors, tight spaces, and ghouls creeping behind every corner. The Darkness also contains an escape room with a variety of themes, and a mini golf course.
St. Louis entities get millions in federal tax credits
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis entities on Friday were awarded tens of millions of dollars worth of federal tax credits by the U.S. Treasury Department. The feds' Community Development Financial Institutions Fund awarded $5 billion in New Markets Tax Credits nationwide, including:. $60 million in credits for an entity...
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two men shot overnight on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two men remain hospitalized after being shot early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. Officers were called to 14th Street and Washington...
Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today. There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department hosting Boo With A Badge event
There are plenty of spooky events happening Monday across the bi-state.
