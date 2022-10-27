ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested, 1 dead after shooting at shopping center in NW Atlanta

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

One man was killed and another was arrested after a shooting at a northwest Atlanta shopping center Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the Simpson Plaza strip mall at 735 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. and found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were sent to to the scene, and police later announced that a suspect had been arrested.

Terrence Heard, 49, of Atlanta, is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. Heard was booked Friday into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains without bond, according to online records.

Officials have not publicly identified the victim or shared further details about the circumstances around the killing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

