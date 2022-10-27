Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. tax refund checks begin going out this week
Bay Staters will start receiving their tax refund checks in the mail or via direct deposit this week, though a lengthy distribution process will span through mid-December. The initial batch of refunds will be shipped out on Tuesday, as the Baker administration begins the process of returning nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues to Bay Staters as required by a 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.
Blue Rhode Island may elect Republican candidate to open US House seat
In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds Gov. Baker's approval rating growing as he nears end of final term
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's approval rating is growing as he enters his final weeks in office and voters prepare to pick his successor, a new poll finds. The UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found Baker's approval rating of 68% is unchanged from two years ago and continues a...
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll identifies winter heating costs as top concern among Massachusetts voters
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WithNational Grid's higher winter electric rates expected to take effect soon in Massachusetts and Eversource's CEO warning that New England may not have enough natural gas for the season, voters are deeply concerned about the costs they may incur to keep warm. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts taxpayers to receive revenue refunds starting Tuesday
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Tax refunds will start going out to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday. It’s all part of a rarely used state law that has been triggered by the excess tax revenue the state collected in 2021. “I’m trying to understand the process of the whole thing,” said Jose...
State to begin sending out billions in tax refunds this week
Taxpayers will receive their refunds over a six-week period beginning Tuesday. Many Massachusetts residents will soon have some extra cash in their bank accounts. The state is set to begin sending nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue back to taxpayers this week, officials said. The rebates will be sent...
Governor Baker expects economic development bill in the “next couple of weeks”
After spending nearly two months at loggerheads, there's a chance top Democrats reach a breakthrough on their stalled economic development and tax relief bill ahead of the Nov. 8 election, at least in Gov. Charlie Baker's view.
Baker ‘going out on top,’ notches 68% Mass. approval rating, poll finds
As Massachusetts voters head to the polls next week to elect their next top executive, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker notched a high approval rating in a new poll released Monday, with Bay Staters giving the Republican strong praise for his handling of the economy, the environment, education and taxes. Baker...
NECN
Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
The Mass. vote-by-mail deadline is almost here
Bay Staters who plan to vote by mail in the November general election must apply by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin on Monday “strongly urged” Massachusetts residents to submit their applications online as soon as possible in order to meet the deadline.
Massachusetts Agrees to Pay New Hampshire $3.5 Over Property Tax Dispute
Massachusetts officials have agreed to pay New Hampshire officials $3.5 million to settle a property tax dispute that has been ongoing since 2014. Credit: Hal Bergman (Getty Images)
Massachusetts to start sending out tax refund checks this week
BOSTON - The state plans to send the first of its refund checks to taxpayers starting Tuesday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get a check in the mail or direct deposit (labeled MASTTAXRFD) for roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, the Department of Revenue told WBZ-TV in a statement.The refunds will be issued "on a rolling basis" over the next six weeks, through December 15. If you are eligible for a refund, you don't need to do anything to get it. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.
Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters
The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
Haverhill Wants Reimbursement For Costly Laws; Michitson Also Seeks Plan for Paying Major Expenses
A state auditor’s report first released last spring found 29 state laws passed between 2016 and 2020 have imposed significant financial burdens on Massachusetts cities and towns. One Haverhill city councilor is particularly concerned about rising election costs. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan convinced his colleagues Tuesday night to unanimously...
laconiadailysun.com
Massachusetts pays restitution under flood-control pact
CONCORD — Hurricanes and flooding that devastated the state nearly 100 years ago led to the construction of a series of dams and reservoirs, including the Franklin Falls Dam on the Pemigewasset River, to protect downstream communities in the Merrimack River Valley from future overflows. Building those dams displaced...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0