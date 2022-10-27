ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Mass. tax refund checks begin going out this week

Bay Staters will start receiving their tax refund checks in the mail or via direct deposit this week, though a lengthy distribution process will span through mid-December. The initial batch of refunds will be shipped out on Tuesday, as the Baker administration begins the process of returning nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues to Bay Staters as required by a 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Blue Rhode Island may elect Republican candidate to open US House seat

In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
MAINE STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts taxpayers to receive revenue refunds starting Tuesday

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Tax refunds will start going out to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday. It’s all part of a rarely used state law that has been triggered by the excess tax revenue the state collected in 2021. “I’m trying to understand the process of the whole thing,” said Jose...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts to start sending out tax refund checks this week

BOSTON - The state plans to send the first of its refund checks to taxpayers starting Tuesday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get a check in the mail or direct deposit (labeled MASTTAXRFD) for roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, the Department of Revenue told WBZ-TV in a statement.The refunds will be issued "on a rolling basis" over the next six weeks, through December 15. If you are eligible for a refund, you don't need to do anything to get it. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Massachusetts pays restitution under flood-control pact

CONCORD — Hurricanes and flooding that devastated the state nearly 100 years ago led to the construction of a series of dams and reservoirs, including the Franklin Falls Dam on the Pemigewasset River, to protect downstream communities in the Merrimack River Valley from future overflows. Building those dams displaced...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy