Mississippi State

Reconnecting with Pam: Her story shows racist history is still with us

 4 days ago

More than 50 years ago in Mississippi, a Black teenager named Pamela Gipson decided to spend her junior and senior years at a blindingly white high school on Long Island in New York. She was 15 years old, and she missed home so much that sometimes, she says, “I would walk down to the street and through the woods to see a major highway, just to see Black people driving.”

What on earth led her to leave everything and everyone she knew at that age?

The simple answer is that her parents wanted her to have an excellent education and a limitless future. She wanted all that, too. Syosset High was an exceptional school with far more resources than her segregated high school in Jackson. “The whole idea was to broaden my horizons, to better myself, to have a better opportunity,” she says.

Pamela Gipson dressed as a gift coming out of a box at a party the Perlsteins hosted for her in 1968 shortly after she arrived in Syosset. Family photo

There were good high schools closer to home, and a few Black students were starting to attend white schools in Jackson. But “back then, there were all kinds of dangers for integration in schools,” Pam says. Rather than subject her and themselves to those fears, her parents agreed to the safer alternative: Going North. “My daddy told me years later that my mother cried every day,” Pam says.

I was one of her classmates, and I just learned all of that this year. Read more ...

Comments / 175

Gwendolyn Davis Hall
4d ago

people don't want people to know there unkind history killings hanging and taking land in which they never worked for I understand I wouldn't want my history known either

Reply(9)
63
Dabura Karriem-Roberts
4d ago

this story needs to be available without having to pay for it. WE ARE NOT GOING TO LEARN ABOUT EACH OTHER IF EXAMPLES OF WHAT IS ACTUALLY GOING ON ARE NOT READILY AVAILABLE!

Reply(4)
36
I SUPPORT NFAC 100%
4d ago

that is correct not only do they want to erase it all cost especially what they've done wrong but notice how they run from articles like this. Can you imagine of thos was the feel good white story where whitesmade someone of color feel good and would probably contribute in ther Comments far than just 1. Yes 1 comment. yet anything that say racism or racist....they become as translucent as their skin and why? Own the truth own your nonsense but they can't just like they can't bring themselves to read CRT. have blacks on American currency or become the leaders of social equality

Reply(44)
40
