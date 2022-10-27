Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Ozark actor Jason Bateman and The Young Pope star Jude Law are set to act in and executive produce a one-hour limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit .

Jude Law is set to star in a limited series for Netflix called "Black Rabbit." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Bateman, who won an Emmy for helming an episode of Ozark, is to direct this new project, as well.

Details about the original story have not yet been released to the public.

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman are writing and producing the show.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com