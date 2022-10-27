ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser

By Megan Elliott
 4 days ago

The Married at First Sight Season 15 couples have made their choices about whether to stay married or get divorced, but the drama is far from over. First came a surprising Decision Day that saw one pair agree to stay together but then reverse that choice the next day. Now, it looks like more shocking moments are in store for the San Diego reunion special. In a teaser for the show’s Nov. 2 episode, Justin lashes out at Nate, whom he claims made a pass at him prior to filming.

Justin and Nate clash during the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 reunion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ex2Jd_0ipGgUf800
Nate from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

With Decision Day behind them, the Married at First Sight Season 15 cast will come together to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets and dish on what happened after the cameras went away in the show’s two-part reunion special. And based on the teaser that aired after the show’s Oct. 26 episode, it looks like this reunion is going to deliver some jaw-dropping moments.

“Bruh, you made a pass at me twice before the show,” Justin says to fellow season 15 husband Nate.

“What pass?” Nate replies.

“You were hitting on me,” Justin says.

Nate and Justin continue to exchange words after Justin makes his shocking allegation. Eventually, Justin gets up and indicates he wants to fight Nate as reunion hosts Kevin Frazier steps in to try to defuse the situation.

This isn’t the first sign that Nate and Justin don’t get along

What exactly is going on with Nate and Justin? And did Justin really claim that Nate was interested in him sexually? The teaser might be playing up the moment for drama, but it seems clear that there’s no love lost between the two men. That’s not a huge surprise. Throughout this season of Married at First Sight, there have been signs that Nate and Justin didn’t get along.

Nate previously opened up about his feelings about Justing during an appearance on the Married at First Sight Afterparty. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that he would never turn to Justin for advice about his marriage.

“To be honest with you, he’s very emotional,” Nate said. “I just feel really uncomfortable with that. Because one day he’s really excited, one day he’s really sad … unfortunately, I feel like it gets sloppy.”

Later, he said it was strange that Justin got so emotional over the problems in Binh and Morgan’s marriage. “For a guy to be breaking down over someone else’s relationship and on top of that, him not knowing Binh that well, I just think it’s a little weird,” he said.

However, late in the season, Justin did open up to Nate about his concerns about his marriage to Alexis, and Nate took Justin’s side.

“I think Alexis is immature. And I think she’s just a liar,” he told a producer. “She’s leading Justin on.”

Binh may also have turned on Justin

Based on the reunion teaser, it looks like Nate may not be the only person who has an issue with Justin. Though Binh and Justin initially had a friendly relationship, it seems that Binh now thinks Justin bears some of the blame for his breakup with Morgan.

Early in the season, Binh confided in Justin about some issues he was having with his wife. When Alexis learned about those conversations, she blabbed to Morgan. Morgan blew up at Binh for what she saw as a betrayal, and that situation directly contributed to their pre-Decision Day divorce .

“Binh, did Justin do you dirty?” Frazier asks.

“Yeah,” Binh replies.

The first half of Married at First Sight Season 15’s two-part reunion special airs Wednesday, Nov. 2  at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 8

Coffeecup23
3d ago

Alexis is the problem she’s always in someone else’s business💯 I don’t feel as if Justin is gay all. And something about Nate I just don’t know

Reply
6
awyatt
3d ago

I don’t believe Nate would do that, he doesn’t even like Justin for real . Nate thinks Justin is to soft. Maybe Justin wants Nate.

Reply
6
