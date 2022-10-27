Read full article on original website
Oh, the rat poison will be coming heavily over the next 12 days or so. Ole Miss is 8-1 and ranked No. 11 and No. 10 in the major national polls. The Rebels don't play this weekend and have two weeks to prepare for, well, what sets up to be one of the biggest games in the modern era of Ole Miss football. Your 8-1 Ole Miss Rebels host Alabama on Nov. 12. If Alabama beats LSU on Saturday, this game could be for all the marbles in the SEC West with a trip to Atlanta on the line...and perhaps even more.
As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
A Navasota woman died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 3:50 p.m. a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane near Stoneham. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the driver, Valorie Hinojosa, 37, was unable to navigate a curve, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
