Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
CBS Sports
Romelu Lukaku to miss Inter Milan game against Bayern Munich, expected to return for Belgium at World Cup 2022
On Monday Inter Milan confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is once again injured and will miss UEFA Champions League's clash against Bayern Munich (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). The Nerazzurri will play the last match of the group stage at the Allianz Arena and they have already qualified for the round of 16 after last week when Simone Inzaghi's team won against Viktoria Plzen at home. Romelu Lukaku suffered a thigh strain which first surfaced when he felt muscle pain during Sunday's training session.
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
SB Nation
Lasses Roundtable: How important is it to Sunderland’s chances that Neve Herron is fit to play?
Our chances of winning would definitely be improved if Neve were fit. We’ve got some really good options in midfield if she doesn’t make it though. That energy and ability to get up and down the pitch helped to get the win in our last away game, which came a couple of weeks ago at Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
Tottenham must show their nasty side on date with destiny in Marseille
As Tottenham prepare for a date with destiny – at the Stade Vélodrome against Marseille on Tuesday night – Antonio Conte cannot escape the feeling that it ought not to have come to this; his club’s qualification to the Champions League last 16 should already be secure.
Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Frenkie De Jong In January
Chelsea could attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong in January from Barcelona.
CBS Sports
Champions League refereeing controversy: Why it took so long to disallow Harry Kane's Tottenham game winner
The final minutes of Champions League Matchday 5 will be remembered for the game-changing decisions made by the referee teams, who had the assistance of VAR to help them ultimately make the correct decisions. But if you are left stunned and not fully sure why the decisions were correct, you're not alone, so let's get you up to speed.
FOX Sports
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Anthony Martial Returns To Manchester United Training
Anthony Martial has now returned to Manchester United training following some time out with injury.
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
SB Nation
Reading Women 2-1 Leicester City Women: Match Report
It was a match that Reading needed to win to kick-start their season. With 89 minutes on the clock it looked like another disappointing afternoon and another opportunity missed. And then Rachel Rowe had other thoughts, scoring two goals in two minutes – the 90th and 92nd – to win the match and grab a vital three points and a much-needed confidence booster.
Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide. The Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. Manchester United is “finally” on its way back under Erik ten Hag, Guardiola declared Friday. Newcastle is “already there,” while Arsenal, in his opinion, has been the best of the lot. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table, Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal — which won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to retake first place — and over his shoulder to the rising forces of Newcastle and Man United.
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
'He Will Fix It' - Former Liverpool Man Backs Jurgen Klopp To Turn The Tides
Former Liverpool captain now Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will fix the current crisis at Anfield by addressing the serious problems within the team.
BBC
Newcastle United fan group plans protest against owners at Chelsea game
A group of Newcastle United fans opposed to the Saudi-Arabian-backed takeover of the club are planning a protest at the home game with Chelsea. NUFC Against Sportswashing intends to show a banner outside St James' Park on 12 November including "photos of young people who are on death row and some who were executed" in Saudi Arabia.
