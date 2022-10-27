MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide. The Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. Manchester United is “finally” on its way back under Erik ten Hag, Guardiola declared Friday. Newcastle is “already there,” while Arsenal, in his opinion, has been the best of the lot. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table, Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal — which won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to retake first place — and over his shoulder to the rising forces of Newcastle and Man United.

1 DAY AGO