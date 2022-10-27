Read full article on original website
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Sen. Brian Kelsey to plead guilty to federal charges in campaign finance case
Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey has filed a motion to plead guilty to unspecified federal criminal charges in the campaign finance case stemming from his unsuccessful run for Congress.
Kelsey to plead guilty in federal election campaign violation indictment
Ten months after calling the feds’ case against him a “witch hunt,” outgoing state Sen. Brian Kelsey is set to plead guilty to federal campaign finance violations, according to a court filing. Kelsey’s attorneys, Paul Bruno and Jerry Martin, filed documents in federal court Thursday requesting a...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Federal Judge Concludes Trump Lied About Voter Fraud ‘Both in Court and to the Public,’ Applies Crime-Fraud Exception to Docs Held by John Eastman
Former President Donald Trump knew that voter fraud numbers that he cited were false but continued to tout them “both in court and to the public,” a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. On top of ratcheting up the pressure on the 45th president, the decision means that Trump’s...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed
Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Rep. Scott Perry Quietly Drops Suit Against DOJ After FBI Seized Cellphone Data
The Republican first said in August that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling with family.
U.S. judge denies restraining order against group accused of voter intimidation
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday.
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson disbarred by Louisiana Supreme Court after fraud plea
Former New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday, six weeks before a federal judge will announce whether she will go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling is not permanent. “The court will...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Court of Appeals decides DACA is illegal
Thousands of "dreamers" protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, have found themselves in limbo once again.
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
Ex-DEA Agent Accused of Illegally Toting Service Weapon During U.S. Capitol Riot Wins Dismissal of Count of Lying to the FBI
A former Drug Enforcement Administration agent accused of illegally bringing his service weapon to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6th can dismiss a charge of lying to the FBI, a federal judge ruled. The partial victory for the defendant trims a four-count indictment against ex-DEA agent Mark Sami Ibrahim,...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Federal judge refuses to block Florida's ballot gathering law
“There’s no evidence that per-signature” payment increases fraud and that hourly payment “is a bulwark against fraud."
