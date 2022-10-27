ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mark Stoops Talks Final Prep Ahead of Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday before his No. 19 Wildcats head down to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday.

The 10th-year HC talked final prep for the game against the Volunteers, how past experiences in Neyland Stadium could help his team, the health of right tackle Jeremy Flax and more.

Stoops' entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

Scangarello Provides Insight on Tennessee's Offense

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update : Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update : Still No Jacquez Jones

