What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Experts: Inflation Has Hit Kentucky SNAP Recipients Hard
Families are being forced to stretch their SNAP dollars due to inflation, and advocates say they want Congress to tackle the issue in the 2023 farm bill. Lawmakers are expected to begin working soon on the legislation, which focuses primarily on food-and-farming. It is set to expire at the end...
Fascinating Ghost Sightings and Paranormal Activity in Indiana and Kentucky
We asked this question on our show because there are so many stories of haunted places in our area, we wanted to see if our listeners has any good stories to share, and they certainly did. The Log Inn. The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's known...
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives $951,000 to help rebuild in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a large donation Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity plans to use the $951,000 tornado relief donation at a build site for 30 safe, affordable homes in Dawson Springs. The funding will provide...
Massachusetts taxpayers to start receiving tax refunds Tuesday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky
Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
Kentucky man posts TikToks playing dead to get acting role
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Plenty of people chase their fifteen minutes of fame. But Elizabethtown's Josh Nalley never intended to be an actor. Instead, his shot at the limelight started as a joke and a way to kill time. "I thought maybe a couple people would get some laughs out...
What are your odds of winning? Kentucky customers hopeful to win estimated $1 billion Powerball Jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs on Monday night. The jackpot is an estimated $1 billion dollars with an estimated $497.3 million cash option amount. “I know I've got the winning ticket. I'm just waiting on them to call...
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
A little legendary piece of Hollywood is found in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — What looked like just another collectible has turned into a major find for a northern Kentucky thrift shop. “We’ve been looking at some oddity items or things that have sat around that we couldn’t find much on and couldn’t figure out what we were going to do with it. And this right here is one of those great examples,” Be Concerned, Inc. executive director Andy Brunsman said.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
Where to get your 2022 We Energies Cookie Book
WISCONSIN — Santa Claus is coming to town, and soon, so is the We Energies Cookie Book. The annual holiday cookie cookbook will start being distributed Nov. 1. The 2022 edition of the book marks 94 years of tasty tradition. This year, We Energies is celebrating "Wisconsin Hometown Favorites."...
