Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
spectrumnews1.com

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
wymt.com

Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts taxpayers to start receiving tax refunds Tuesday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wtloam.com

Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky

Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
wymt.com

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
spectrumnews1.com

A little legendary piece of Hollywood is found in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — What looked like just another collectible has turned into a major find for a northern Kentucky thrift shop. “We’ve been looking at some oddity items or things that have sat around that we couldn’t find much on and couldn’t figure out what we were going to do with it. And this right here is one of those great examples,” Be Concerned, Inc. executive director Andy Brunsman said.
spectrumnews1.com

Where to get your 2022 We Energies Cookie Book

WISCONSIN — Santa Claus is coming to town, and soon, so is the We Energies Cookie Book. The annual holiday cookie cookbook will start being distributed Nov. 1. The 2022 edition of the book marks 94 years of tasty tradition. This year, We Energies is celebrating "Wisconsin Hometown Favorites."...
