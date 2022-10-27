ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows' challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena

A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows' lawsuit.
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm

Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
Justice Department says 'vigilante ballot security efforts' in Arizona are likely illegal

The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations "raise serious concerns of voter intimidation," the Justice Department wrote, adding that "vigilante ballot security efforts" and "private campaigns...
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions

The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation

There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge

Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
??How elections work

Whether you're the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it's always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
