Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows that sought to block Jan. 6 probe
A federal judge in Washington has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that sought to block the Jan. 6 investigative committee from obtaining phone and text data.
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows' challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows' lawsuit.
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
'I was acting like a traitor'; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
Justice Department says 'vigilante ballot security efforts' in Arizona are likely illegal
The Justice Department on Monday waded into a closely watched election lawsuit in Arizona where several civic groups have accused right-wing activists of intimidating voters at ballot drop boxes. The allegations "raise serious concerns of voter intimidation," the Justice Department wrote, adding that "vigilante ballot security efforts" and "private campaigns...
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
Takeaways from SCOTUS affirmative action cases: Conservatives may overturn precedent allowing race as a factor in admissions
The Supreme Court is poised to say that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration in admissions programs, a decision that will likely overturn decades-old precedent and could diminish the number of African American and Hispanic students in higher education. During a marathon session lasting almost five...
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters' phones in the last week from both...
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like Elon...
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of 'war profiteering' off Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Record profits today are not because...
Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
Challenge to Harvard's use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs were lawyers from...
??How elections work
Whether you're the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it's always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
'We can walk and chew gum at the same time': Cheri Beasley vows to fight inflation and for abortion rights
Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in North Carolina, said Sunday her state needed a senator "who's going to fight hard to lower costs" but avoided a question over whether she was satisfied with how President Joe Biden and national Democrats have handled inflation. "Folks want to know...
