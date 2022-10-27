Read full article on original website
1 dead after four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said. Fire crews arrived to find four vehicles involved in a crash near 75th Avenue & West Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One man,...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Waddell (Waddell, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident near 175th Ave and Olive Ave in Waddell. The accident was reported at around 2 p.m. Two vehicles had crashed and a construction worker was hit during the collision. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, he was immediately taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry
GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
AZFamily
Stolen French bulldog reunited with Glendale owner, suspect arrested
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale has been reunited with its family, while the suspect accused in the theft has been arrested. On Oct. 5, a woman was walking her dog named Niño in a mobile home park near 63rd...
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
AZFamily
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
AZFamily
One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
AZFamily
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
