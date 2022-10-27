ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

1 dead after four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said. Fire crews arrived to find four vehicles involved in a crash near 75th Avenue & West Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One man,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry

GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles

PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo

Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ

Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy