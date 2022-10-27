Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
Fentanyl may have contributed to Town of Union crash
Fentanyl may have contributed to a crash that occurred in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th.
owegopennysaver.com
Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm
Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Burlington Store Donates $5,000 to Clayton Avenue Elementary
Clayton Avenue Elementary School has received a donation from Burlington Stores. The school is the beneficiary of $5,000 as part of the celebration of the new store opening in the Town Square Mall in Vestal. The money will be used to purchase building-wide flexible searing and sensory tools for classrooms.
Susquehanna County Motorist Runs Rather than Helps Following Crash
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash at the beginning of the month in Bridgewater Township in which the driver of one vehicle was hurt and the driver and occupants of the other vehicle took off running rather than help the injured woman. Authorities say at 8:42...
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
Fentanyl Found at Site of Broome County One-Car Accident
According to a press release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, authorities found fentanyl at the site of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 17C in the Town of Union on Friday morning. According to Broome County authorities, 39-year-old Hector Figeroa was traveling eastbound on State Route 17C in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 31, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the biggest Halloween party of the year is taking place tonight at the Hotel Bennett on Washington Street. Eight people were arrested in a raid at a saloon on Robinson Street Saturday night, and in...
Aggressive Enforcement After Union-Endicott Student Hit by Car
Endicott police officers are conducting high-visibility speed enforcement operations near Union-Endicott High School following after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A student was critically injured in the most recent incident which occurred around 5:15 p.m. October 21. Authorities said the student was hit while in a crosswalk in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Charged After Crash in Town of Union
One person was charged after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 17C just after 10 a.m. Friday. The office says the driver, Hector Figeroa, was traveling eastbound when he...
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
Ride share driver shot in Johnson City
A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m.
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Halloween Safety Reminders
Halloween means more families out trick or treating and more local traffic. According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. The Binghamton Police Department has provided some tips to prevent...
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pertussis confirmed in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than two years of age in different geographic regions of the county. “In 2016, the county had an outbreak of 36 confirmed cases but only six...
Comments / 0