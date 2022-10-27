ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

WETM 18 News

Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm

Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New Burlington Store Donates $5,000 to Clayton Avenue Elementary

Clayton Avenue Elementary School has received a donation from Burlington Stores. The school is the beneficiary of $5,000 as part of the celebration of the new store opening in the Town Square Mall in Vestal. The money will be used to purchase building-wide flexible searing and sensory tools for classrooms.
VESTAL, NY
Newswatch 16

Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 31, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the biggest Halloween party of the year is taking place tonight at the Hotel Bennett on Washington Street. Eight people were arrested in a raid at a saloon on Robinson Street Saturday night, and in...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man Charged After Crash in Town of Union

One person was charged after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 17C just after 10 a.m. Friday. The office says the driver, Hector Figeroa, was traveling eastbound when he...
TOWN OF UNION, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Halloween Safety Reminders

Halloween means more families out trick or treating and more local traffic. According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. The Binghamton Police Department has provided some tips to prevent...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
ELMIRA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pertussis confirmed in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than two years of age in different geographic regions of the county. “In 2016, the county had an outbreak of 36 confirmed cases but only six...

