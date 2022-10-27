ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Broome County Sheriffs Donate to Mercy House for "No Shave November"

In light of "No Shave November" beginning tomorrow, the Broome County Sheriffs continued their tradition in recent years of donating money to the Mercy House. For the last five years the sheriffs department has presented a check donation to the Mercy House to help the facility continue giving great care to those who need it.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Kyle D. Corbin pleaded guilty to the felony charge of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. This comes after Corbin admitted he brought methamphetamine into the jail while he...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Annual Supply Drive Held for RISE

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, Binghamton residents are doing their part to support victims. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti held a gift card and supply drive for Binghamton's RISE domestic violence shelter. Donations ranged from hygiene products to a variety of household items, placed under a tent in the Recreation Park parking lot.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Man Charged After Crash in Town of Union

One person was charged after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 17C just after 10 a.m. Friday. The office says the driver, Hector Figeroa, was traveling eastbound when he...
TOWN OF UNION, NY
Halloween Safety Reminders

Halloween means more families out trick or treating and more local traffic. According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. The Binghamton Police Department has provided some tips to prevent...
BINGHAMTON, NY
New Burlington Store Donates $5,000 to Clayton Avenue Elementary

Clayton Avenue Elementary School has received a donation from Burlington Stores. The school is the beneficiary of $5,000 as part of the celebration of the new store opening in the Town Square Mall in Vestal. The money will be used to purchase building-wide flexible searing and sensory tools for classrooms.
VESTAL, NY
One Injured, One Charged After Johnson City Shooting

One person was arrested and charged with attempted murder among other charges after a shooting in Johnson City over the weekend. According to the Johnson City Police Department, deputies were responding to a report of a physical dispute occurring on Floral Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they were advised shots had been fired.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Halloweekend Fun At The Ross Park Zoo

On Sunday, October 30, for the second consecutive year, Ross Park Zoo and The Discovery Center partnered together and celebrated Halloweekend. On the beautiful day, families gathered and flew to the zoo, hungry for some Halloween entertainment. With the covid-19 pandemic in the rearview the zoo sold out all their...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Section IV Championship Recap, Regional Schedule Ahead

Another flashback or rather a recap of the crazy weekend that was during sectional championships. In boys soccer, Vestal beat Maine-Endwell to win the class a championship, Owego took down Oneonta for the class b crown, and S-VE/C took down Trumansburg for the class c championship. In field hockey, Greene won 4-0 against Maine-Endwell in class a, Vestal beat Afton/Harpursville 2-1 for the class b chip, and Whitney Point shut down Windsor for a class c championship, the Eagles remain undefeated. Back to soccer, but on the girls' side, Vestal beat U-E, the Golden Bears got a lotta wins this weekend, and Chenango Valley takes down Owego for the class b title. For highlights from these tournaments and games, be sure to head to our website WICZ dot com.
VESTAL, NY
Windsor Defeats Newark Valley on the Road

The Windsor Black Knights shut out the Newark Valley Cardinals 20-0 by halftime, and won by a final score of 39-8. Check out the highlights from the 1st half above!
WINDSOR, NY
Weekend Flashback: BU Volleyball Takes Down UMBC in Monumental Win

We'll take some time now to flashback to the weekend as Binghamton University volleyball had a monumental win on the road. and took three sets to two against the two-time defending UMBC Retrievers. Prior to this game, UMBC was on a 23-match winning streak in America East play, but Binghamton snapped that and improved to 5-2 while the Retrievers dropped to 6-1 on the season. Stefana stan led the way with 26 kills while Tsvetelina Ilieva recorded 24. BU has three matches left in the regular season. The Bearcats currently sit at second in the conference.
VESTAL, NY

