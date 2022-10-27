Another flashback or rather a recap of the crazy weekend that was during sectional championships. In boys soccer, Vestal beat Maine-Endwell to win the class a championship, Owego took down Oneonta for the class b crown, and S-VE/C took down Trumansburg for the class c championship. In field hockey, Greene won 4-0 against Maine-Endwell in class a, Vestal beat Afton/Harpursville 2-1 for the class b chip, and Whitney Point shut down Windsor for a class c championship, the Eagles remain undefeated. Back to soccer, but on the girls' side, Vestal beat U-E, the Golden Bears got a lotta wins this weekend, and Chenango Valley takes down Owego for the class b title. For highlights from these tournaments and games, be sure to head to our website WICZ dot com.

VESTAL, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO