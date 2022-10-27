Read full article on original website
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
Victim dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS
Homewood police report the shooting victim succumbed to his injuries Saturday night. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD at 205-332-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A man was transported to the hospital in critical...
Lawsuit against Brookside police officers to move forward
A federal district court will allow a lawsuit against three Brookside police officers to continue. Brookside made national headlines earlier this year, and was the focus of a July Town Hall Special, "Beyond Policing for Profit". Watch the special here:. Brittany Coleman is one of four plaintiffs in a class...
Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
9-year-old boy saves his mom's life when she goes into anaphylactic shock
A 9-year-old boy in Cullman County saved his mom's life when she suffered an allergic reaction while driving. Now paramedics call his actions, life saving. Sumer Carter and her 9-year-old son Cooper Beavers were in the car on the way home when she started feeling the symptoms of a severe allergic reaction.
Local school districts using lessons learned during pandemic to combat flu cases
With rising flu cases, some school districts are bringing out lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of students and staff while continuing learning. Last week, Fairfield City School District moved students at Fairfield High School and CJ Donald Middle School to virtual learning for a high...
Late TD gives Alabama State first Magic City Classic win since 2017
Alabama State has heard a lot of talk from Alabama A&M fans, players and alumni over the last five years. It comes with the territory when you lose five consecutive meetings to your in-state rival. But this year's 81st annual Magic City Classic ended differently for those in black and...
