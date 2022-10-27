ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Second railroad union rejects deal, further elevating strike fears

A second railroad union, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS), rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads. The union announced Wednesday nearly 61% of the workers who voted opposed the five-year contract, even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Michael Baldwin cited the...
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs

All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or SUV for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Faces Political Pressure Over Interest Rate Hikes – Economics Bitcoin News

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has asked Fed Chair Jerome Powell not to forget the Federal Reserve’s “dual mandate” when making decisions about hiking interest rates at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. “It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time, you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment,” the senator told the Fed chairman.
The Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates

Seoul Halloween crowd crush updates: At least 153 dead in crowd surge, officials say. At least 153 people are dead and 82 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise.
Energy Company Warns Diesel Situation 'Rapidly Devolving'

Following news that the U.S. diesel supply has sunk below 25 days, Mansfield Energy issued an alert pertaining to shortages in the southeastern region of the country. While no direct reasons were given, the company noted that diesel reserves have been holding at historic lows throughout most of this year.
Employment: Cracking down on the freelance economy

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: The Biden administration wants to rewrite the rules of the gig economy, said Noah Rothman at MSNBC. "Labor activists have long demanded" that the federal government force companies to classify more of their staff as employees rather than independent contractors. Now the Labor Department is giving them their wish, proposing new guidelines this month that would replace more lenient Trump-era policies. Not surprisingly, shares of Uber and Lyft, two symbols of the gig economy, sank on the news. But proposed rules have implications that go far beyond ride-sharing services....
Mortgage Rates Above 7% Significantly Impacting U.S. Housing Market

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'violently assaulted' by assailant at home. USDA daily export sales: 126,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during the 2022-2023 marketing year; 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Spain during the 2022-2023 marketing year. Russia continued its assault on Ukraine’s electric grid...
The market is telling you it needs the grain now

Tight production supplies, lower yields, and uncertain exports out of Ukraine have kept markets in a sideways trading range for two months, allowing producers to harvest grain and take advantage of elevated prices. Nearby corn futures have traded between $6.60 and $7 since early September. Exports are slow and half...
Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift

U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are...
Diesel fuel shortage ominous

The United States is running short of diesel fuel and the consequences could be grave. Waco economist Ray Perryman says there are only a few weeks’ supply left with the nation’s 130 refineries going full blast and the truck fleets, trains, ships, farmers and military potentially facing big challenges.
