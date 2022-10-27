ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. Fairfax County police said they didn't...
VIENNA, VA
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)

Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
WASHINGTON, DC
signsofthetimes.com

Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant

JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
OXON HILL, MD
luxury-houses.net

You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate

The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club

After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

