WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO