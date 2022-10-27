Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. Fairfax County police said they didn't...
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
luxury-houses.net
You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate
The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club
After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
WUSA
When will the Dulles Airport Metro open?
A lot of us have been waiting for decades for a chance to take Metro to Dulles Airport and on into Loudoun County. So when will it happen?
Comments / 0