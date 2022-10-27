ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

City of La Follette’s workshop is today at 5:30pm at city hall

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Multiple promotions, mainly within the police department, highlight the agenda for Monday’s workshop for the City of La Follette. It’s scheduled for Monday at 5:30pm. CITY OF LAFOLLETTE. City Council Workshop. Mon. Oct. 31, 5:30 pm. 4 pm City Council Round Table Discussion.
October 29, 2022

By Charlotte Underwood LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Whether it’s health, auto, life insurance and much more, E.E. Hill and Son has the insurance coverage you need. As an independent insurance…
Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
TENNESSEE STATE
I-24 road rage incident causes more concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aggressive driving in Tennessee has led to a number of road rage incidents and Thursday’s shooting on Interstate 24 added another case to the list. “People need to learn how to control their anger,” said local mom Tasha Anglin. Anglin travels on I-24 every...
TENNESSEE STATE
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY

Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
CROSSVILLE, TN

