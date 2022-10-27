ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

Robert “Bobby” Lewis Mercer

Robert “Bobby” Lewis Mercer, age 69 of Brandenburg, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at home. He was born on March 19, 1953 in Hardinsburg to the late Robert Murrel Mercer and Stella Doris Tate. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Abagail C. Mercer; and son, Justin Scott “Spooky” Mercer.
Fatal Accident Claims Woman & Child

A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.
Two Juveniles Charged In School Playground Fire

Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Major Bobby Cooper said the Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect

Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Toddler Dies In I-71 Crash

A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the truck rear-ended...
Medical Financial Help Available

Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills. DollarFor founder Jared Walker...
