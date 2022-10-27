Read full article on original website
Nitro Rallycross Continues Sunday with Full Slate of High Stakes Finals
Nitro Rallycross returned to Southern California Saturday, kicking off a wild weekend of racing at iconic Glen Helen Raceway as part of its inaugural global series. The disruptive new motorsport with, “cars that fly and tracks that thrill,” delivered the goods Saturday with gripping head-to-head action, tight passes and nail-biting finishes, all on a challenging course punctuated by a 100-ft gap jump.
Pole for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Mexico City
For the second time Max Verstappen has topped the qualifying times in Mexico City, but for the first time the World Champion will start from pole position in his Red Bull for Sunday’s FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken. Back in 2019, Verstappen was quickest in...
Brandon Semenuk Goes “Double Duty” with Final ARA Race Ahead of Red Bull Rampage
As the only competitor to have ever won the event four times over its 20-year history, Brandon Semenuk is the king of Red Bull Rampage. And to top it off, last year Semenuk won the event riding a bike with a single crown fork – an unthinkable act and bike build more akin to slopestyle events than a massive downhill event with steeps, drops and cliffs like Rampage.
Liam Hezemans turns the EuroNASCAR 2 championship into a nail-biting finale
The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season is set for a thrilling Sunday with two championships on the line. In EuroNASCAR 2 Liam Hezemans closed in on Alberto Naska by speeding to a phenomenal victory at Automotodrom Grobnik. The Dutchman took the lead at the start by overtaking polesitter Vladimiros Tziortzis in the first turn. Naska also got past the Cypriot, slotted in for second and started to hunt down the Hendriks Motorsport driver. Despite Naska’s efforts, Hezemans managed to pull away and collected his fifth win of the season, moving within three points of the points leader.
SKI Autosport continues successful season at HSR Classic Daytona
After a successful partial season in GT America this year, next up for SKI Autosports is the 8th annual HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway, November 3-6. SKI Autosports has entered three cars for the event including a 1985 IMSA GTO Dillon Chassis Corvette #55. The historic race car will take part in the sprint races on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, a precursor for the Classic 24 Hour race.
