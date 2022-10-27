ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

A young man’s journey back from a near-death experience

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery.

June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed a bite to eat, helped out at his girlfriend’s house, then suddenly he passed out.

“It just came out of nowhere,” Garverick said.

“He had been feeling fine. No pre-existing problems and no symptoms ahead of time. He was just walking along with his girlfriend after pulling the pump up. Took a break and he collapsed next to her,” Joy Garverick, Ben’s mom, explained.

Fear of falling: Steps to reduce risk

911 was called immediately and his parents raced to be by his side.

“To see one of the worst sights I’ve ever seen when your son is unresponsive and they’re doing CPR on him on the ground,” Joy told Eyewitness News.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jersey Shore, then taken by life flight to UPMC in Williamsport. His lungs and heart weren’t functioning properly and the oxygen levels in his blood were low.

“We were able to then institute support for ben using a system called ECMO, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and what that does is it helps to support the heart at times, the lungs at times, and sometimes the heart and lungs together,” explained Dr. Mark Osevala, D.O. cardiothoracic surgeon at UPMC.

Ben spent over 25 days in the hospital and had physical therapy to regain control of his body.

Dr. Osevala says he’s never seen this happen to someone so young.

“It’s very unusual to have an arrest like that in a young person. We still do not have the answer as to what happened that night,” Dr. Osevala admitted.

Doctors believe his full recovery is a medical miracle. Ben says the ordeal was a nightmare but he’s thankful for the medical team that saved his life.

“Anything can happen at any time, anywhere. And I figured that out firsthand. You know everybody says that but you don’t realize it until you’re in a situation like this,” Ben told Eyewitness News.

Ben is once again doing everything he did before the incident, but now he’s living each day to the fullest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfOZE_0ipGdnRq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zkZc_0ipGdnRq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oIHv_0ipGdnRq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOoEM_0ipGdnRq00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEP-TV 16

The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child struck by mom, falls down steps

Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...
LINDEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State hospital patient charged for alleged drug hand-off

Danville, Pa. — A state hospital patient who allegedly gave a Suboxone strip to a fellow patient is now facing a felony drug charge. Loren Cedric Norman, 57, was seen by a staffer at the Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, giving another patient a strip of Suboxone, which he wasn’t prescribed, according to charges. Staff member Toby McMurray watched as the second patient placed the strip in his mouth...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marie Snyder to avoid the death penalty in exchange for testimony against former girlfriend

Williamsport, Pa. — The mother accused of abusing and starving her two daughters to death pleaded guilty in Lycoming County Court to four of the 23 charges against her. Marie Snyder broke down on the stand during her court appearance Monday afternoon, saying she loves and misses "her babies." Snyder admitted conspiring with her then-girlfriend to kill the girls and is set to testify against her, prosecutors say. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man taunted police as he ran from fight scene

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to break up a fight got into a foot chase with one of the suspects, who allegedly taunted them as he ran away. Julian Nadachowski, 22, was one of a crowd of people Bloomsburg police say was in front of Dockside Laundromat at 262 Iron Street on October 16 just before 2 a.m. They’d been called to the area for a fight in progress, according...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials

SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Accused child killer pleads guilty

Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Snyder pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder her two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Monday afternoon. Snyder's plea to just four of the 23 charges is part of a deal in which prosecutors say she will provide testimony against co-defendant Echo Butler. In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors won't seek the death penalty. Instead, they'll ask for two consecutive life sentences — one for each girl. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
AMA

Delivering lifesaving heart-attack care no matter where patients live

Saving the lives of heart-attack patients across 45 Pennsylvania counties takes comprehensive planning and a dedicated team that extends beyond 10 hospital campuses. The AMA is leading the charge against chronic disease and premature mortality rates in the U.S. Be a part of these important efforts to improve public health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, Flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate allegedly assaults guard

McElhattan, Pa. — A Clinton County inmate who allegedly spit on a corrections officer has been charged with assault. Carlos Yael Estevez Gonzalez, 31, was standing in the doorway of his cell on Block F on Sept. 23 when a corrections officer asked him to move to the side, police say. Estevez Gonzalez was blocking her view of his cellmate while she was doing a head count, she said. Estevez Gonzalez reportedly refused and spit on the officer, yelling, ‘F*** you, b****.” Estevez Gonzalez was charged with felony aggravated assault.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman reportedly stabbed a man in the arm because he fought with her son earlier in the day. Linda Lee Lopez, 50, is now facing felony aggravated assault charges for the alleged attack, which police say happened at an apartment on Glenn Avenue on Oct. 24. Police were called to the apartment around 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. When Bloomsburg Officer Ryan...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One dead, one missing in single plane crash

Luzerne County, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to a plane crash along St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township, officials say. The single engine plane crashed just after 3 p.m., according to Luzerne County Firewire. One person has died and crews are searching for a second person who reportedly parachuted out of the plane prior to the crash. The plane went down near the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School, Firewire reports. The location is within 20 miles of three airports, including Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley, Bailiwick, and Clarks Hill airports.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Thackary

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17

Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17, of Williamsport left this world all too soon, on Monday October 24, 2022. Born August 1, 2005 in Williamsport he was the son of Maria Vidal- Huertas. Joaquin attended Williamsport Area High School and had future plans to become a psychologist to help people. His caring...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy