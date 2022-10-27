ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation

By Skylar Soto
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.

Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department said the two adults were involved in a relationship and an argument broke out.

“…It got out of hand a gun was produced,” Lt. Cross said. According to an affidavit , Solveson placed the muzzle of the gun to the victim’s head after pushing her to the floor.

“And fortunately, there [were] some other people inside the home that were able to get out. But the other two though people in the dating relationship remained inside…” Lt. Cross said.

Lt. Cross said police that were on scene felt they needed backup and called for SWAT and negotiators.

Lubbock Police told Everythinglubbock.com the decision for a SWAT callout was made at 2:48 a.m. and SWAT arrived on scene and set up by 3:29 a.m.

“It lasted for several hours that negotiators were involved with talking to the people inside the home. And it went on until mid-morning, before we were able to bring it to an end,” Lt. Cross said.

Lubbock Police told Everythinglubbock.com they arrested 44-year-old Michael Solveson for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

