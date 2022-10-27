ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street.

According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived.

Police said that officers found two people in the 200 block of North Texas and during an investigation found that one of the alleged suspects was alleged to be in possession of a counterfeit $50 bill.

One of the suspects, Cyle Edwards, 42, was taken into custody for forgery and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail. The second suspect, who was not identified, was released at that time because of insufficient evidence said police.

The Hereford Police Department is asking anyone who thinks they received counterfeit or forged bills to call them at 806-363-7120. Police are still investigating.

