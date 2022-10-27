Read full article on original website
Axonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported earnings of $278,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. The oil and gas services company...
$10 Million Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
